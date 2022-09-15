Study indicates that a diet high in ultra-processed food is more likely to increase the risk of colorectal cancer in men than it is women. High consumption of ultra-processed foods can increase a man’s risk of developing colorectal cancer by 29%, according to a study published in BMJ. Meats, ready-to-eat products, and sugar-sweetened beverages were among the major dietary risk factors, according to the study.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO