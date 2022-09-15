Read full article on original website
Related
pharmacytimes.com
Options for Immunoglobulin Administration Allow for Personalized Treatment of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Although there is no “best” way to determine which route of administration is best, health care providers are optimally positioned to educate patients and help them make the best decision. With intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) available for patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), researchers...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Mediterranean Diet Positively Associated with Cognitive Function
Changing one’s diet could change brain health and study results suggest the Mediterranean diet could positively support cognitive function. Researchers have observed that specific plasma metabolites could be associated with global cognitive function scores independent of race or ethnicity, according to a recent study. The results are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Moderate Dairy Consumption Could Decrease Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
New research suggests that 200 g/day of milk can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by 10%. Researchers have observed that certain dairy products may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D). Low-fat dairy products and yogurt were shown to have the most positive association, whereas T2D risk increased with a diet of red meat and processes meats.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Increased Diet of Fish, Fiber, Omega-3 Fatty Acids May Decrease Risk of Death in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes
Adults with type 2 diabetes may benefit from eating more whole grains, fish, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids in their diet, which could lower co-morbidities associated with death. A diet rich with whole grains, fish, and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) could lower the risk of dying from all causes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pharmacytimes.com
HSSP Leads to High Rate of Acid Suppression Therapy Substitution
This study highlights one benefit of the integrated health system specialty pharmacy model for patients who are prescribed acalabrutinib. The University of Rochester Specialty Pharmacy is an integrated health system specialty pharmacy (HSSP) that serves nearly 20 different clinical areas. Integrated HSSPs focus on services outside the traditional dispensing role...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: 1 in 4 Families of Children With Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Face Food Insecurity
Receiving benefits from the SNAP program does not alleviate the issue, according to the analysis. Nearly 1 in 4 families of children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) experienced food insecurity, according to the results of a study presented at the 15th American Association for Cancer Research Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved.
pharmacytimes.com
Olaparib With or Without Bevacizumab Shows Positive Results as Ovarian Cancer Treatment
AstraZeneca’s Lynparza in combination or as a monotherapy demonstrates meaningful survival benefit in long-term follow-up. Long-term follow-up results from the PAOLA-1 (NCT02477644) and SOLO-1 (NCT01844986) phase 3 trials of olaparib (Lynparza; AstraZeneca, MSD) with or without bevacizumab demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in overall survival (OS). The findings showed class-leading...
pharmacytimes.com
Revised Clinical Trial Program to Evaluate Daily Oral Islatravir Plus Doravirine Combo for HIV-1
Revised program will analyze the once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir in adults with HIV-1 infection. Merck has announced the initiation of a new phase 3 clinical trial evaluating once-daily oral islatravir for HIV-1 infection. The revised program will analyze the once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pharmacytimes.com
Ultra-Processed Foods Found to Increase Colorectal Cancer Risk in Men
Study indicates that a diet high in ultra-processed food is more likely to increase the risk of colorectal cancer in men than it is women. High consumption of ultra-processed foods can increase a man’s risk of developing colorectal cancer by 29%, according to a study published in BMJ. Meats, ready-to-eat products, and sugar-sweetened beverages were among the major dietary risk factors, according to the study.
pharmacytimes.com
Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Shows Positive Results for Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Phase 3 TOPAZ-1 trial of AstraZeneca’s durvalumab demonstrates an improved overall survival benefit. Updated results from the TOPAZ-1 (NCT03875235) phase 3 trial showed that durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy showed clinically meaningful and durable overall survival (OS) benefit as a treatment for individuals with advanced biliary tract cancer.
pharmacytimes.com
Pharmacist Insights: Migraine Medications
Migraines are multifactorial and patient-specific, causing accessible care and treatments to be limited and ignored. Head pain is responsible for fewer than 5% of acute medical care, however, migraines affect more than 1 billion people worldwide. Migraines typically involve recurring episodes of pulsing or throbbing pain on either side of the head, along with nausea, vomiting, and/or sensitivity to light and sound.
pharmacytimes.com
New NCCN Patient Guidelines for Marginal Zone Lymphoma Helps Patients, Caregivers Understand Rare Form of Blood Cancer
Management of marginal zone lymphoma was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic because some treatment options can reduce B-cell-produced antibodies. The newly published National Comprehensive Care Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Patients: Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL) seeks to help patients better understand the distinctive features of MZL. The new guidance is part of other major guidelines published under NCCN and are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management.
Comments / 0