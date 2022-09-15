ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County community remembers man killed in motorcycle crash; ‘I wish this on nobody’

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of the Stokes County community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Joseph Southern after he was killed Monday night on his motorcycle after a head-on collision .

Wednesday, friends and family supported one another as they laughed, cried, and told stories of Joseph or “Cole” that they will always remember.

FOX8 spoke with the Southern family and Cole’s best friend Jalon Moorefield at their home about the night of the accident.

“I wish this on nobody, and I thought about it, and I kept crying, but the only way that I can tell you. The joy and the love that you feel when you have a child born, you reverse it in pain,” said Joe Southern, Cole’s father.

Cole was killed Monday night just after 9 p.m while riding his motorcycle on Mountain View Road and Gib Ferguson Road just outside of King.

“It’s that much pain, it’s unbelievable. Pain that I wish on no one,” said Southern.

State troopers said a 2015 Nissan going west crossed the center lane of the road and crashed into Cole and another cyclist. The cyclist was sent to Atrium Health Wake Forest Medical Center for serious injuries.

The death of Cole hit the hearts of many people he knew, especially his best friend who made him the Godfather of his first child. He said Cole died just 12 hours before she was born.

“It’s not really a feeling, I felt before, the feeling of losing somebody and gaining somebody at the same time,” said Moorefield. He and Southern had talked about the birth of the baby the day he died; he said that the conversation they shared will always be one that he remembers.

“We had already agreed previously that he was going to be her godfather and he said ‘No matter the time no matter the day no matter the place, I’ll be there.’ That’s just what keeps playing on repeat.”

Investigators say charges are still pending against the driver of the Nissan, and they plan to speak with the District Attorney on those charges in the future.

Cole’s funeral services will be held at Bourroughs Funeral Home in Walnut Cove Friday from 4-7 p.m. There are also plans to have a motorcycle group ride past the funeral home in his honor at 7:15 p.m.

Joesph “Cole” Southern leaves behind a fiance who is pregnant with his child.

