Cheyenne, WY

Sick of the Hot Weather? A Major Cooldown Is on the Way

Those in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle who are sick of the hot weather are in luck, as a major cooldown is on the way. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says most areas will see highs in the upper 70s to 80s today, with some 90s showing up in lower elevations, but a cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing much cooler temperatures to the region.
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne NWS: Red Flag Fire Warning Issued For SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for most of southeast Wyoming for Monday. The warning area includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Casper. Part of the Nebraska Panhandle is also included in the warning area. The agency posted this statement on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
CHEYENNE, WY
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
CHEYENNE, WY
$1.1B Meatpacking Plant Could Be Coming to Cheyenne

A $1.1 billion meatpacking plant could be coming to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column that a business would like to build one of the largest meatpacking plants in North America in the Swan Ranch Business Park. "It is early in the process,"...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Police Warn of Driveway Paving Scam

Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is...
CHEYENNE, WY
Reba Stars In New Season Of Wyoming Author’s TV Show

Have you watched Big Sky? It's based on the work from Wyoming's own C.J. Box(The Highway Series). It's currently in its third season on ABC, and it's really looking to gear up this season. I mean, if you've watched the first two seasons, the show is pretty intense. The first season deals with a corrupt Montana State Trooper who has bad intentions for the stars of the show. The second season was pretty similar to the first but took some creepy turns.
WYOMING STATE
Need Plans? Check Out What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend

Ah, Friday, the day we look forward to the most each and every week. It's the kick-off of, presumably a good time. This weekend is going to be a lot of fun with a festival making things interesting and kicking things off later this afternoon. There's also plenty of live music and more. Let's dig into this weekend's activities.
ATV Crash in Albany County Leaves Man Dead

A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Albany County, authorities say. The crash happened around 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 28 near milepost 1 on French Creek Road (Forest Service Road 500) south of Centennial. According to a crash summary released Thursday by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Colorado...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

