Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Mike Tomlin’s thoughts on Mitchell Trubisky won’t inspire hope in Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen two miserable games from Mitchell Trubisky. That should be enough evidence to promote Kenny Pickett to start in Week 3. The Steelers made it through Week 1 with Mitchell Trubisky as their quarterback. It wasn’t pretty but they got a victory. In Week 2,...
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
Trey Lance injury update: 49ers quarterback carted off with gruesome leg injury [Updated]
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance — previously heralded as the future face of the franchise — was carted off the field against the Seahawks. Lance was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, which is an insurance policy San Francisco is now thrilled to have. Jimmy G was floated in trade rumors all offseason, but agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the 49ers.
Steelers fans make their feelings on Mitch Trubisky crystal clear
Pittsburgh Steelers fans have seen enough of Mitchell Trubisky, and want head coach Mike Tomlin to put in Kenny Pickett already. The Pittsburgh Steelers decided prior to Week 1 that they were going with veteran Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback over rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. The Steelers did get a huge Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but Trubisky did not exactly light up the stat sheet.
Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
Cowboys have surprisingly good injury news on Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hand fracture after the season-opener, but he may be back much sooner than anticipated. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hand fracture following the Week 1 season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His initial anticipated return timeline was six to eight weeks, but now he could reportedly be back much earlier, potentially even by Week 3, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones.
Eight HBCU alumni among 2023 Hall of Fame prospects
A total of eight former HBCU players are among the 129 modern era nominees for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The post Eight HBCU alumni among 2023 Hall of Fame prospects appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Former NFL player Austin Lane earns knockout win at UFC’s DWCS (Video)
Former NFL player earns knockout win at UFC’s DWCS (Video). Austin Lane walks out of the Octagon on season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series with a stoppage in the first round. Lane was last seen on DWCS season 2 when he fought a fellow NFL star turned MMA fighter, Greg Hardy.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
Only the Browns could make Nick Chubb feel bad for scoring a touchdown
The Cleveland Browns lost in unthinkable fashion to the Jets in Week 2 and it feels like only this team could lead to Nick Chubb feeling bad for scoring. It was an unmitigated disaster at the end of the fourth quarter for the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 against the New York Jets. The team was given a 99.9% chance of winning after Nick Chubb scored a touchdown with 1:55 remaining in the game to go up 30-17 after a missed extra point. But this is a franchise where history has told us to never rule out the 0.01% chance that something awful is going to happen.
Miami Magic: You need this Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO
Tua Tagovailoa led a wild comeback on Sunday, which is why you need to check out this new, limited-edition Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO. No lead is safe when you’re playing the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle create a terrifying trio for a defense to contain. Just ask the Baltimore Ravens, who were outscored 28-3 in the fourth quarter.
Aaron Rodgers turns into Jameis Winston at Raymond James Stadium
Aaron Rodgers is an all-world quarterback and the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. But when he’s on the road in Tampa, he’s had an extremely rough go of it. Struggling isn’t something that Aaron Rodgers does all that often and something you could argue that he’s never done consistently since he took over as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. That’s also something the franchise is hoping will keep up in the 2022 season after a disastrous Week 1 performance that was followed by a dominant Week 2 victory.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol admittedly frustrated by offensive woes
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol wasn’t happy with the team’s offensive woes, especially as they enter the final stretch of the season. Albert Pujols can and should be excluded from this conversation, of course. St. Louis has scored just once in the past 20 innings of baseball,...
Free Bet for Chiefs-Colts on FanDuel for Week 3 (Chiefs’ Offense Bounces Back)
This betting stuff is easy when you don’t even have to risk your own money. As the Kansas City Chiefs gun for a 3-0 start taking on the Indianapolis Colts this week, FanDuel Sportsbook has a ridiculous $1,000 free bet offer exclusively for Chiefs fans. If you saw $1,000...
Longest active college football winning streaks are mind-blowing
Behold! The longest active winning streaks in college football entering Week 4 of the season!. Just when you thought you knew what’s up in the college football world, did you even know that these teams were riding awesome winning streaks, bruh?. While most people know that Georgia won the...
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
Arik Armstead makes concerning accusation against Lions Dan Skipper
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead accused viral Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper of using racist language on the field. The story of Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper blew up over the internet this weekend. It’s safe to say it was the feel-good story of Sunday. Skipper, a...
