The Cleveland Browns lost in unthinkable fashion to the Jets in Week 2 and it feels like only this team could lead to Nick Chubb feeling bad for scoring. It was an unmitigated disaster at the end of the fourth quarter for the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 against the New York Jets. The team was given a 99.9% chance of winning after Nick Chubb scored a touchdown with 1:55 remaining in the game to go up 30-17 after a missed extra point. But this is a franchise where history has told us to never rule out the 0.01% chance that something awful is going to happen.

