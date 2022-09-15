ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Lance injury update: 49ers quarterback carted off with gruesome leg injury [Updated]

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance — previously heralded as the future face of the franchise — was carted off the field against the Seahawks. Lance was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, which is an insurance policy San Francisco is now thrilled to have. Jimmy G was floated in trade rumors all offseason, but agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the 49ers.
Steelers fans make their feelings on Mitch Trubisky crystal clear

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have seen enough of Mitchell Trubisky, and want head coach Mike Tomlin to put in Kenny Pickett already. The Pittsburgh Steelers decided prior to Week 1 that they were going with veteran Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback over rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. The Steelers did get a huge Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but Trubisky did not exactly light up the stat sheet.
Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
Cowboys have surprisingly good injury news on Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hand fracture after the season-opener, but he may be back much sooner than anticipated. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hand fracture following the Week 1 season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His initial anticipated return timeline was six to eight weeks, but now he could reportedly be back much earlier, potentially even by Week 3, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
Only the Browns could make Nick Chubb feel bad for scoring a touchdown

The Cleveland Browns lost in unthinkable fashion to the Jets in Week 2 and it feels like only this team could lead to Nick Chubb feeling bad for scoring. It was an unmitigated disaster at the end of the fourth quarter for the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 against the New York Jets. The team was given a 99.9% chance of winning after Nick Chubb scored a touchdown with 1:55 remaining in the game to go up 30-17 after a missed extra point. But this is a franchise where history has told us to never rule out the 0.01% chance that something awful is going to happen.
Miami Magic: You need this Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO

Tua Tagovailoa led a wild comeback on Sunday, which is why you need to check out this new, limited-edition Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO. No lead is safe when you’re playing the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle create a terrifying trio for a defense to contain. Just ask the Baltimore Ravens, who were outscored 28-3 in the fourth quarter.
#Dolphins#Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#Bengals Cowboys#Afc#Kansas City#Chargers#Fox#New York Giants
Aaron Rodgers turns into Jameis Winston at Raymond James Stadium

Aaron Rodgers is an all-world quarterback and the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. But when he’s on the road in Tampa, he’s had an extremely rough go of it. Struggling isn’t something that Aaron Rodgers does all that often and something you could argue that he’s never done consistently since he took over as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. That’s also something the franchise is hoping will keep up in the 2022 season after a disastrous Week 1 performance that was followed by a dominant Week 2 victory.
