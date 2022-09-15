Read full article on original website
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have picked up this former Warriors player
Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next
Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday
View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz have been one of the busiest teams in the NBA over the offseason. Next year, they will look like a completely different team than they did in 2021-22. First, they traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota...
The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him
According to RealGM, the Milwaukee Bucks signed Rob Edwards and then waived him.
Cleveland Cavaliers' President Of Basketball Operations Thinks Donovan Mitchell Is One Of The Best Players In The World
The Cleveland Cavaliers went to four straight NBA Finals when LeBron James returned to the team in 2015. He also helped them win the first and only ring in their franchise history in 2016. At the time, the Cavs were the best team in the NBA, but it soon changed...
Dennis Schroder Deserves To Be On A Roster Entering 2022-23 NBA Season
Currently playing for the German national team in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament, Dennis Schroder is proving to everyone in the NBA why he deserves a roster spot for the 2022-23 season.
NBA Executive Suggests A Trade Between Lakers And Pistons: Russell Westbrook And 2027 First-Round Pick For Kemba Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, And Nerlens Noel
The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that needed to change their roster this off-season to be more competitive. Despite the presence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the team went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. Russell Westbrook is a player that many fans...
Houston Rockets Franchise Awards: Hakeem Olajuwon Is The Rockets GOAT And The Fan Favorite
The Rockets started as a California franchise. From San Diego, the team kept their hot weather climate by transitioning to Houston in 1971. It wasn’t until the 80s that the team tasted some success by making their first NBA Finals in team history in 1981. However, the team had a losing record at the time, becoming just the second team in league history to make it with a record below .500. The following years were tough before the team drafted the greatest player in team history in 1984.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Picked L.A. Over Raptors & Suns
Dennis Schroder reunites with the Los Angeles Lakers after a terrific performance for Germany at the 2022 EuroBasket. Schroder’s NBA career took a turn for the worse after the playmaker left the Lakers in 2021. The guard signed with the Boston Celtics only to get traded to the Houston Rockets in the middle of the season, a few months before the Celtics played the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.
NBA executive proposes Lakers-Pistons trade involving Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker and others
As the 2022-23 NBA season inches closer, people around the league are still trying to figure out what the Los Angeles Lakers’ plans are regarding former MVP Russell Westbrook. At times this offseason, a trade sending Westbrook to an opposing team has seemed imminent. However, no such deal has...
Dennis Schroder Considered Suns Before Joining Lakers
There's no consolation prizes in the free agent market, yet the Phoenix Suns nearly had a coveted prize many sought after. Guard Dennis Schroder is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania. Schroder previously tried to sign an extension with them but ultimately came short in negotiations.
NBA 2K23: Full Orlando Magic Roster Ratings
Cole Anthony — 78 Jonathan Isaac — 78 The Magic won just 22 games last year after entering the 2021-22 season with an over/under of just 24 wins. This year, oddsmakers have their win total set at 27.5, which is one of the biggest bumps in the league. Only the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Raptors are larger jumps in their expected win total from last season to this year.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams III ranked just 5th-best 'Big 3' in NBA 2K update
Just because the Boston Celtics happen to be the betting favorites to win the 2023 NBA Playoffs a season after coming within two wins of doing so in 2022 doesn’t mean that the Celtics are also seen as having the top-rated trio of stars in the latest ratings update of NBA 2K according to a new assessment by HoopsHype.
4 of the biggest reasons the Cleveland Guardians need to move on from Zach Plesac
It’s time for the Cleveland Guardians to trade Zach Plesac. Zach Plesac has burned through his goodwill on this team, much like other pitchers in the tree he came from. Please, his good friend Mike Clevinger and his good friend Trevor Bauer have all found themselves in hot water with the Cleveland Guardians for one reason or another.
Should the Cleveland Guardians very own Jose Ramirez be in the AL MVP race?
The Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez could be in the AL MVP race. Had Jose Ramirez not hurt his hand, I have no doubt that he’d be the odds-on favorite to win the AL MVP award. Ramirez is tied for 17th in the Majors for home runs (28), he’s fourth in the majors for RBIs (112), second in doubles hit (42), fifth in total bases and he’s second among all hitters in fewest strikeouts with at least 21 home runs. The only person who has fewer is Nolan Arenado, and he has just one fewer (68) strikeout than Ramirez does.
Best stat performers from the Milwaukee area in Week 5 of the high school football season
Here's a look at Week 5's top performers based on individual stats and games summaries received through early Saturday morning. These numbers will be updated over the next couple of days. For statewide stats, visit WisSports.net. Top passers from Week 5 Nate Kollath, Sussex Hamilton, 18/24, 251 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT Cade Palkowski, Oak Creek, 11/18, 228 yards, 3...
