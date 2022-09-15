Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
Super Bowl champion coach jabs Aaron Rodgers for bad attitude after loss to Vikings: 'It drives me crazy'
Aaron Rodgers has a questionable receiving corps after the loss of Davante Adams, so he could have his work cut out for him this season. But he didn't exactly give his struggling teammates a vote of confidence during or after their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Christian Watson...
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
A Closer Look at the Vikings with 5 Questions
Is Justin Jefferson the best WR in the NFL, and more questions and answers with Will Ragatz, SI's Inside the Vikings publisher
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sean Payton not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' visible frustration in loss to the Vikings
The Super Bowl champion head coach, and long time enemy of Vikings fans, wasn't happy with Rodgers' attitude during Sunday's loss
Yardbarker
Packers OL David Bakhtiari participates in 11-on-11 drills during practice Friday
The Green Bay Packers offensive line struggled in Week 1 sans their starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. Bakhtiari was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice, and Jenkins was a limited participant. That seemed to indicate the pair might not start against the Chicago Bears in Week Two. The...
Troy Aikman Calls UCLA’s Attendance an ’Embarrassment’
Another poor fan showing at the Rose Bowl had a prominent alum up in arms.
6 Key Packers players to watch this week against the Bears
It’s been a long time since we have been able to say the Chicago Bears are undefeated and the Green Bay Packers are winless. That streak has a chance to continue this weekend when the two teams renew their historic rivalry. The Bears are coming off an improbable victory...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sanders’s Fiery Halftime Speech Sparks Jackson State in Rout
Jackson State responded to a call to action from their coach at halftime and outscored Grambling 45–7 in the second half for their first home win over their rivals since 1999.
Titans sign OLB Gerri Green to practice squad
The Tennessee Titans made an addition to their practice squad on Friday, signing outside linebacker Gerri Green. A former sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, Green has never played in a regular season game in his career. He has bounced around on the practice squads of the Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders.
Brandon Marshall Names His Top 3 NFL Wide Receivers Right Now
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on FanDuel's Up & Adams to discuss a handful of topics regarding the current state of the league. While on Up & Adams, Marshall was asked to rank his top three wide receivers in the NFL. Marshall's top three is somewhat controversial. Here's...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Saints Promote DT Christian Ringo To Active Roster
Ringo, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually brought back on a future/reserve contract. The Packers re-signed Ringo to a one-year, exclusive rights...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Colorado Buffaloes fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are staying on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Buffaloes will be seeking to avenge the 30 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 18 of last year.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0