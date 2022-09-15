Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Lafourche Parish inmate in custody after escaping through drainage opening
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), Leroy Miles Jr., 23, escaped from the facility on Sept. 16. Miles is described as 5’11, with black hair and brown...
Breaking: Escaped Lafourche inmate in custody
Breaking: Escaped Lafourche inmate in custody. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that escaped inmate Leroy Miles is back in custody.
wbrz.com
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police asking for help to locate missing teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
WDSU
$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Division has announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the deadly Hammond home invasion. Another $5,000 is being offered by the Tangipahoa Parish...
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR. An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. School officials address Capitol Middle fight. Updated: 7 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana
Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
wbrz.com
Escaped murder suspect recaptured after apparently squeezing through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday. Deputies announced Saturday morning he was...
“This can’t be happening” Mother of 8, killed in Algiers shooting, laid to rest Saturday
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A funeral and burial service was held today for the mother of eight on the West Bank who was shot and killed in early September. The services were held at Evening Star Baptist Church. With a horse-drawn carriage and with Mardi Gras Indians, family and friends said their final farewell to 32-year […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
15-year-old girl was babysitting her 2 brothers when fatal fire broke out, family says
A 15-year-old girl was babysitting her two younger brothers Friday morning when a fire broke out in their home in unincorporated Gretna, killing all three of them, family members said. Yusra Badra was 15, Ali Aysheh was 7, and Mohammed Aysheh was 2, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office....
Male victim shot on Chef Menteur Highway Friday morning: NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.
36-Year-Old Chad Lee Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lafourche Parish (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lafourche Parish that claimed a life. The crash happened on Wednesday on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th street.
Officials Say that One Teenager, Two Children Have Died after Louisiana House Fire
Reports say that family members of the victims have said that the 15-year-old who died in the fire was babysitting her two younger brothers at the time.
Victim of deadly shooting found near O’Neal Lane; EBRSO investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was discovered in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Sept. 15, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The sheriff’s office later identified the victim as Erion Franklin, 20. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a call around 6:25...
WDSU
Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
WDAM-TV
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
GRETNA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. Friday in Gretna. A 15-year-old girl, Yusa Badra, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said two boys,...
Two teens face myriad of charges in carjacking case
District Attorney Jason Williams announced the Special Grand Jury indictment decisions in the attempted murder and carjacking case of 59-year-old Scott Toups.
Comments / 2