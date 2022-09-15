Read full article on original website
Russia moves to formally annex swathes of Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday paved the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory, backing referendum plans in areas of Ukraine its soldiers control in a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war.
ECB's Panetta defying calls to be Italian finance minister, sources say
ROME (Reuters) - ECB board member Fabio Panetta is resisting calls from Giorgia Meloni, the front-runner to be Italy’s next prime minister, to take the job of economy minister should the rightist bloc win election on Sunday, two political sources told Reuters.
