ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia moves to formally annex swathes of Ukraine

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday paved the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory, backing referendum plans in areas of Ukraine its soldiers control in a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy