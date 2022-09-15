ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in Franklin Co. fatal crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, five miles east of Route 220. A Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on the road when it ran off the right side, overturned, and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Franklin Co. crash along Rt. 619

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nolan Dean Young, 20 of Callaway, died at the scene of a Franklin Co. crash Friday evening along Route 619E. According to State Police, Young was driving a 1989 Toyota truck when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned before hitting a tree. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m., five miles east of Route 220.
CALLAWAY, VA
FOX8 News

Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#North Carolina#Reckless Driving#Rt
wakg.com

Police Chase Ends With Fatal Motorcycle Accident

A high speed motorcycle chase ended with a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday night. According to WSLS the pursuit started in Campbell County when a Virginia Police State Trooper attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR 600 for reckless driving. The pursuit continued into Pittsylvania County, where the driver...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Battleground Avenue reopens after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning crash left Battleground Avenue closed for hours. Repairs were complete, and the road was reopened around 8:30 p.m. According to Greensboro Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash damaged a utility pole at Battleground Avenue and Markland Drive. The road was closed in all directions while Duke Energy did repairs. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue looking for information and leads about the death of a 21-year-old woman killed a year ago. Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Lindsey Shook was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Police also found a man with gunshot wounds, and have made no arrests.
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

Greensboro: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Battleground Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of Battleground Avenue in Greensboro is closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles, police say. It happened on Battleground Avenue at Markland Drive just after 4:30 a.m. Friday. One person involved suffered minor injuries, according to police. The north and south lanes of Battleground...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The person killed in a fatal incident in Greensboro on Thursday has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wakg.com

Two Pedestrians Injured in South Boston Hit-and-Run

A mother and daughter were walking on John Randolph Boulevard in South Boston on Tuesday night when were they struck by a vehicle, according to The Gazette-Virginian. The pedestrians were within 50 yards of the stop light on Hamilton Boulevard, when the vehicle turned right off of Hamilton Boulevard the driver ran off the road and hit the pedestrians. Police are still looking for the suspect.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy