Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
VSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in Franklin Co. fatal crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, five miles east of Route 220. A Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on the road when it ran off the right side, overturned, and hit a tree.
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Franklin Co. crash along Rt. 619
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nolan Dean Young, 20 of Callaway, died at the scene of a Franklin Co. crash Friday evening along Route 619E. According to State Police, Young was driving a 1989 Toyota truck when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned before hitting a tree. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m., five miles east of Route 220.
Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
WSLS
20-year-old man dead after fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. Around 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, authorities said that a 1989 Toyota pickup truck was going east when it ran off the road, overturned, and then struck a tree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business 85 multi-car crash shuts down highway in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US-29 South is closed entirely following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the High Point Police Department. An HPPD rep tells FOX8 that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and that a helicopter was called to airlift an unknown number of people to the hospital for treatment. The […]
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 615 on Friday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality that occurred Friday at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615 in Franklin County. A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619, when...
VSP investigating Campbell Co. pursuit that ended in fatal crash in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash, that resulted in a fatal crash on Sept. 13. According to officials, the crash occurred on Tuesday at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29, one-tenth of a mile south of Route 29 business in Pittsylvania County. VSP says, the traffic pursuit began when […]
Augusta Free Press
Pittsylvania County: Motorcyclist dead after police pursuit ends in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle pursuit that ended with a fatal crash. The crash occurred on Tuesday at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The traffic pursuit began when a Virginia State Police...
wakg.com
Police Chase Ends With Fatal Motorcycle Accident
A high speed motorcycle chase ended with a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday night. According to WSLS the pursuit started in Campbell County when a Virginia Police State Trooper attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR 600 for reckless driving. The pursuit continued into Pittsylvania County, where the driver...
WSET
Henry Co. deputy helps man after riding mower gets stuck in a ditch
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Henry County deputy went above and beyond when serving his community on Wednesday. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said Deputy J.M. Jones was patrolling Old Chatham Road when he saw a man with his riding mower stuck in a ditch. They said Deputy...
WDBJ7.com
US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
Battleground Avenue reopens after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning crash left Battleground Avenue closed for hours. Repairs were complete, and the road was reopened around 8:30 p.m. According to Greensboro Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash damaged a utility pole at Battleground Avenue and Markland Drive. The road was closed in all directions while Duke Energy did repairs. […]
WDBJ7.com
Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue looking for information and leads about the death of a 21-year-old woman killed a year ago. Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Lindsey Shook was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Police also found a man with gunshot wounds, and have made no arrests.
NC community remembers man killed in motorcycle crash; ‘I wish this on nobody’
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of the Stokes County community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Joseph Southern after he was killed Monday night on his motorcycle after a head-on collision. Wednesday, friends and family supported one another as they laughed, cried, and told stories of Joseph or “Cole” that they will always remember. […]
WSET
Henry Co. Sheriff's Office looking for individual seen exiting an area Walmart
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in identifying someone who may know something about a crime. They said the individual was seen exiting Walmart on Commonwealth Blvd. around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. If anyone has any information regarding this...
WSET
Roanoke Police write multiple tickets, reminds drivers of school bus safety law
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police is reminding the community of some important rules when it comes to driving near a school bus on the road. They said an officer wrote "not one, not two, but three tickets for cars failing to stop for school buses today." Police said...
WXII 12
Greensboro: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Battleground Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of Battleground Avenue in Greensboro is closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles, police say. It happened on Battleground Avenue at Markland Drive just after 4:30 a.m. Friday. One person involved suffered minor injuries, according to police. The north and south lanes of Battleground...
1 dead after 2 motorcycles hit head-on in Stokes County, troopers say
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died after a crash in Stokes County. Just after 9:07 p.m. Monday night, troopers were called to Mountainview Road just outside of the city limits of King about a crash. According to troopers, a car went left of center and hit two motorcycles head-on. Both motorcycle riders were ejected […]
Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The person killed in a fatal incident in Greensboro on Thursday has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne […]
wakg.com
Two Pedestrians Injured in South Boston Hit-and-Run
A mother and daughter were walking on John Randolph Boulevard in South Boston on Tuesday night when were they struck by a vehicle, according to The Gazette-Virginian. The pedestrians were within 50 yards of the stop light on Hamilton Boulevard, when the vehicle turned right off of Hamilton Boulevard the driver ran off the road and hit the pedestrians. Police are still looking for the suspect.
Comments / 0