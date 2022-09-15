Florida Gov. DeSantis Sends Two Planes Of Illegal Immigrants To Barack Obama’s Back Yard

Gov. Ron DeSantis has opted for the pack-and-send policy for illegal immigrants.

The Free Press reported Wednesday that the Florida Republican directed two planes full of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a tony, exclusive playground of the rich and famous, including former President Barack Obama, in Massachusetts.

“Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske told Fox News.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies,” she added.

“As you may know,” Fenske continued, ‘‘in this past legislative session the Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law.”

Like his fellow GOP Govs. Greg Abbott in Texas and Doug Ducey in Arizona, DeSantis has complained about the Biden administration’s do-nothing attitude on border security, and how that has pushed illegal immigration to crisis proportions.

DeSantis was incensed after learning the Biden administration had deployed plane-loads of illegals in Florida without notification. DeSantis has repeatedly promised to deposit illegals in places like Martha’s Vineyard, where Obama owns a $12 million mansion, and Delaware, President Joe Biden’s home state.

For weeks Abbott and Ducey have been shipping illegal immigrants in their respective states to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.

The mayors in those cities have not exactly laid out the welcome mat, even though all three are self-proclaimed “sanctuary cities,” meaning they won’t cooperate with federal authorities who may seek to detain and deport illegal immigrants.

As one example, Chicago Mayor loriLightfoot last week called Abbott “unpatriotic and un-American” for shipping illegals to her city. New York Mayor Eric Adams has dubbed Abbott’s program “horrific.”

On Twitter, DeSantis campaign spokeswoman Christina Pushaw tweeted, “Martha’s Vineyard residents should be thrilled about this. They vote for sanctuary cities — they get a sanctuary city of their own. And illegal aliens will increase the town’s diversity, which is strength. Right?”

