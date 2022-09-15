ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Top 10 Things to Do in Redwood National & State Parks

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sio9x_0hwXFtfl00

Alongside the world’s most amazing primeval forests, Redwood National & State Parks (REDW) offer some of the best coastlines, camping, and hiking in California.

Here, you’ll find the tallest trees on Earth. But did you know the Redwood parks also conserve wildlife-filled prairies, majestic oak woodlands, raging rivers, and 40 miles of picturesque, rugged California coast?

The National Park Service (NPS) and California State Parks manage and conserve these lands together, offering a wonderland to visitors that include:

  • Redwood National Park
  • Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park
  • Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park
  • Prairie Creek Redwoods State Parks

This northern California landscape hosts an amazing assortment of parks, but their bounty can also make planning a trip a bit confusing. So below, we’re breaking down the top 10 destinations to help you plan the ultimate Redwood excursion. Let’s get to it!

10. Best Scenic Drive: Avenue of the Giants

The only reason this magnificent drive is at #10 on our list is because it’s located in Humboldt Redwoods State Park. It may not be part of Redwood National & State Parks proper, but this world-famous scenic drive offers the most outstanding display of giant redwoods in all of California. All from the comfort of your vehicle.

Known as one of the best scenic drives on the planet, Avenue of the Giants is a 31-mile drive through everything you hope to see in Redwood country. The drive runs parallel to REDW’s Highway 101, and can’t be missed. It’s right alongside the parks featured in our Top 10, too, so we’d be doing you a disservice by leaving it out.

Here, you’ll also find picnic areas, campgrounds, and the Eel River, a gorgeous spot for fishing, walking, and floating. And it’s all beneath some of the most breathtaking giant redwoods left on Earth.

For scenic drives inside the park, see Redwood National Park’s scenic drives.

9. Redwood National Park’s Elk Meadow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NMrD_0hwXFtfl00
Northern California, Redwood National Park, Roosevelt Elk in Elk Meadow. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
  • LOCATION: North of Orick
  • CASIGNIFICANCE: A hub for hikers, bikers and wildlife watchers
  • DESIGNATION: National Park

Looking for wildlife watching in Redwood? How about hiking, biking, and plenty of parking alongside? Such a fantastic combo is a rarity in REDW, but Elk Meadow offers them all. All on top of being one of the best places to see the largest family of North American elk, the Roosevelt elk.

Here, you can also hit the gentle but serene Trillium Falls Trail, or tackle the steep Berry Glen Trail to experience further redwood forests. Or, bring a bike and experience one of the best rides in California. Bike towards Lost Man Creek Trail and the Bald Hills (another fantastic destination), the Elk Prairie Campground, or take to Gold Bluffs Beach for some camping (featured below).

8. Gold Bluffs Beach

  • LOCATION: Pull outs and parking along Gold Bluffs Beach
  • SIGNIFICANCE: A popular day-use area on the coast northwest of Orick
  • DESIGNATION: State Park

Want to camp right on the Pacific Ocean? Gold Bluffs Beach is the only place in Redwoods where you can camp on the beach, making it a true gem. Few things are as serene as falling asleep and waking up to the sound of the waves. So if there’s one place we recommend camping alongside exploring in Redwood National & State Parks, it’s here.

Gold Bluffs Beach is also known for the giant golden bluffs for which its named, giving this beach a unique, epic feel. On the shore, you’ll find miles of gray sand, giant driftwood, and picturesque dunes. The dunes are a protected environment, however, so be sure to respect their importance to the ecosystem. You might also spot seals and rare birds like snowy plovers along the beach. What more could you ask for?

7. Redwood National Park’s Redwood Creek Overlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xikbe_0hwXFtfl00
A beautiful sunset at Redwood Creek Overlook. (NPS / Ally Gran)
  • LOCATION: East of Orick on the Bald Hills Road
  • SIGNIFICANCE: Beautiful views with an insight to habitat restoration
  • DESIGNATION: National Park

This unique overlook offers a rarity in Redwood parks: an expansive view of thousands of acres of old-growth redwood forest. For this reason alone, it can’t be missed, as we often miss the forest for the trees.

From Redwood Creek Overlook, you’ll see miles of old-growth forest and spot the Pacific Ocean and coast. But as NPS’s photo above illustrates, be sure to stick around for an unmatched Pacific sunset.

Walking down into Redwood Creek Valley also showcases some of the tragic-but-fascinating logging history of REDW. Here, “you can clearly see the difference between the dark green old-growth redwood forest and lighter green secondary-growth forests,” NPS cites. Plenty of interpretive signs are here to help you decipher this history, too.

For more on the history of REDW, see our Top 10 Things to Know About Redwood National & State Parks.

6. Redwood National Park’s Crescent Beach Overlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRclw_0hwXFtfl00
Since time immemorial, Crescent Beach has provided food, transport, and community to humans. (Photo: NPS Photo / B. Marciniec.)
  • LOCATION: Three miles south of Crescent City, CA
  • SIGNIFICANCE: A high scenic view of Crescent City’s beaches and harbor
  • DESIGNATION: National Park

Redwood’s other can’t-miss outlook offers a completely different view. At Crescent Beach Overlook, you’ll see miles of beach, the harbor of Crescent City, and jagged off-shore sea stacks all in the same place. When it’s not foggy, of course.

Crescent Beach Overlook also offers fantastic sunsets, so be sure to stick around if you can. Parking is limited, however, so planning accordingly is a must. If spots are full, head to Enderts Beach Road for more parking, bathroom facilities, and other trailheads.

From the Crescent Beach parking spots, a short paved trail leads to the overlook platform (above). There’s also access to picnic tables here, and interpretive signs that explain Crescent Beach’s fascinating history and geology.

As NPS cites, “This sweeping coastline is part of traditional lands and waters of Tolowa people. Fish, whales, and other mammals found here have long been a part of Tolowa culture and life. Their connection to the land and ocean in front of you remains strong.” It’s a fantastic area we can’t recommend enough.

5. Permit Required: Tall Trees Grove

If you’ve googled Redwood hikes at any point, it’s guaranteed Tall Trees Grove was recommended a thousand times. We’re doing the same, but with a dose of truth.

Tall Trees Grove is breathtaking and a 4.5 mile hike to reach, but isn’t accessible by any other route than this steep, strenuous trail. You’ll tackle 1,600 feet in elevation change, so it’s not for the inexperienced or light hiker.

It’s also imperative to know that Tall Trees Grove requires a permit. The permit is free and can only be secured online, but they’re limited to 50 parties for each day. And with the amount of publicity the grove gets, it is a competitive venture, to say the least.

That being said, hiking to – and experiencing – Tall Trees Grove is beyond a worthwhile venture. If you’re prepared, you won’t regret it.

For a less strenuous hike, REDW recommends the Prairie Creek-Foothill Trail Loop. It’s very easy to get to, has redwoods just as tall, and that loop is much easier on the knees and heart.

4. Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park

The last in the long string of redwood parks stretching up the northern California coast, Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park is regarded by many as the finest of the Redwood state parks. Here, you’ll find dense, primeval forests with ginormous ancient trees. In fact, it contains seven percent of all the old-growth redwoods left in the world,, NPS notes.

Among the Jedediah Smith redwoods, you can fish, snorkel, or kayak in the Smith River, the longest major free-flowing river in California. Or, take a historic drive on Howland Hill Road. And we highly recommend hiking through the park’s lush rainforest on its 20 miles of trails.

As the historic Save the Redwoods League said of this landscape, “Thick redwood forest, banana slugs, a beautiful river, and pollywogs… What more could you ask for?”

In short: Don’t seek out Redwood National Park and miss this co-managed gem.

3. Stout Memorial Grove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2tW1_0hwXFtfl00
Stout Grove is an outstanding pocket of redwoods that were not logged in the 20th century. (NPS Photo / John Chao)
  • LOCATION: East of Crescent City, CA
  • SIGNIFICANCE: One of the most popular and enchanting groves of redwoods
  • DESIGNATION: State Park

And if you make it to Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, the ultimate destination is Stout Memorial Grove. Here, 300-foot trees form the heart of the park.

A breathtaking 44-acre grove of old-growth redwoods, this is one destination where the challenge of getting there is beyond worth it. Once you’re there, the grove trail is a short 0.5 mile hike, leading to the edge of the Smith River. You can also take to the short spur trail descending down twenty feet into Mill Creek. Many choose to picnic, paddle, and swim at this spot amidst gorgeous scenery.

Allow for at least two hours to get to and from Stout Memorial Grove, and you won’t regret it.

2. Fern Canyon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBpYI_0hwXFtfl00
Fern Canton, CA. (Photo: NPS / REDW)
  • LOCATION: North end of Gold Bluffs Beach
  • SIGNIFICANCE: A popular destination where ferns cover steep walls
  • DESIGNATION: State Park
  • MANAGED BY: California State Parks

Are you a Jurassic Park fan? Many film enthusiasts associate Redwood parks with Star Wars‘ home planet of the Ewoks, Endor. But that classic wasn’t actually shot within the parks. Fern Canyon, however, is on film in the original Jurassic Park franchise, and it’s not hard to see why.

This primeval canyon is a true hidden gem of the Redwood parks. If you come prepped to get your feet wet, this excursion will blow you away. Unparalleled natural beauty awaits in a fern and moss-coated ecosystem with Sitka spruce all around. It makes for an excellent change of pace from the giant redwoods (if you’d ever need one).

To get here, head for the Gold Bluffs Beach parking lot. From there, the trail can be done as a 1-mile “lolly-pop” loop (elevation gain of 150 feet). “If you want to do the loop, a quarter of the mile up the canyon keep an eye out for stairs leading up the left side as the canyon walls get less steep. This side-trail will then eventually loop back to the mouth of Fern Canyon,” NPS explains.

If you’d rather experience Fern Canyon directly, stick to the bed of Home Creek. When doing so, it’s only a quarter of a mile to the emerald walls of Fern Canyon.

1. Lady Bird Johnson Grove

  • LOCATION: North-east of Orick, three miles up the Bald Hills Road
  • SIGNIFICANCE: A historic grove of redwoods
  • DESIGNATION: National Park

A classic is a classic for a reason, and there’s no visiting Redwood National Park proper without seeing the ancient giants of Lady Bird Johnson Grove. A popular destination for decades, this short drive from Highway 101 is everything you’d expect from Redwood National & State Parks.

Here, a family-friendly loop trail of 1.5 miles winds through redwoods and other tall conifers. The hiker’s bridge is a memorable cross within.

To reach Lady Bird Johnson Grove, you’ll need to drive 3 miles of Bald Hills Road. This is a narrow and windy road with few turn-around spots, so definitely don’t plan to visit with an RV or trailer. Once you’re there, take part in daily ranger-led walks that begin at the parking lot, or take to an interpretive trail yourself.

No matter which you choose, you’ll have seen some of the most breathtaking forest left on Earth. Guaranteed.

To learn more ahead of your REDW excursion, be sure to see our Top 10 Things to Know About Redwood National & State Parks w/ PHOTOS next.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

LOOK: Waterfalls Pop Up at Death Valley National Park in Wild Viral Clip

California is one of the U.S. states that have been most heavily affected by worsening climate change. Severe storms in the South previously resulted in dangerous mudslides and drought conditions farther north have spurred a string of ongoing wildfires. Most recently though, viral footage shows that rain amid the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has formed waterfalls in California’s Death Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack

A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
IFLScience

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs

Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jedediah Smith
The Independent

Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest

A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Things To Do#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#National Parks#Redwood National Park#Redwoods National Park#California State Parks#Travel Destinations#Outdoor Info#The National Park Service#Giants
Outsider.com

Firefighter Dies After Being Struck by Tree While Battling Blaze in Oregon

On Thursday, August 18, a firefighter working to control a blaze in Oregon tragically died after a tree struck him. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management reported 25-year-old Logan Taylor’s death in a Facebook post, according to Out There Colorado. The department shared that while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County, a falling tree critically injured Taylor. Rescue crews airlifted him to a nearby hospital but he died despite their attempts to save him.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Outsider.com

WATCH: Texas Police Use Tow Truck to Haul 400-Pound Alligator Out of Neighborhood

OK, so imagine you are just driving around the neighborhood in Texas for some relaxation when you come across an alligator. Now, this is not your normal, run-of-the-mill gator. No way. This bad boy is weighing 400 pounds and going wherever the heck he wants to go. In this viral video, you can see him wandering around and looking for something. Maybe he’s looking for food.
KATY, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

559K+
Followers
61K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy