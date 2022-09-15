ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

Briefs: OVI checkpoint in Marion County

By Marion Star
 2 days ago
Patrol to hold checkpoint to deter impaired driving

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an OVI checkpoint will be held in Marion County Friday evening.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Based on provisional data, there were 13,725 OVI-related crashes in which 652 people were killed last year in Ohio,” Lt. Lance Shearer, commander of the Marion Post, said. “State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.

'DC League of Super-Pets' at the Palace this weekend

The Palace Cultural Arts Association is pleased to bring the family-friendly movie, "DC League of Super-Pets," to the historic Marion Palace Theatre big screen this weekend. The movie, rated PG, features the voices of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be open captions during the Sunday matinee. Admission is $5 for all ages and $3 for current 2022-2023 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card.

For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit marionpalace.org.

Monarch migration underway across Ohio

COLUMBUS — Eastern monarch butterflies are now flying through Ohio on their way from summer breeding areas to overwintering sites in Mexico, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Monarchs may travel 50 to 100 miles per day, making this one of the most impressive migrations in the animal kingdom. The journey may take them thousands of miles before they reach their destination.

Migrating monarchs rely on adequate food resources along their journey. Native flowers provide monarchs with the fuel needed to reach overwintering areas. Look for monarchs in the coming weeks in forests, fields, gardens and waterways as they migrate through Ohio. Migrants may travel individually or in groups.

Monarch butterflies are in decline, as are many other pollinating insects, due primarily to the loss of prairie and grassland habitat. One of the most important ways to help declining butterflies and other pollinating insects is by conserving tracts of unmown grasslands. The Division of Wildlife manages habitat on many of Ohio’s state wildlife areas to provide these grasslands that provide nectar-producing plants.

You can play a role in supporting monarchs by planting milkweed. Milkweed is the sole host plant for monarchs. Early fall is a great time to gather milkweed pods from the landscape and plant the seeds to add valuable habitat for monarchs.

