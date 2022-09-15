ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – September 15, 2022

By Sonja Frey
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 2 days ago

Click on the image below to view the PDF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WG1g_0hwXFdnN00

This Week’s Top Headlines Include:

Community

How COVID turned Dolly Parton’s music into theater

Business

Delaware Symphony, musicians hail contract as ‘new chapter’

Government

Who’s running in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election?
Goodbye Bonini, Hello Buckson
McGuiness is McGone
Delaware 2022 primary election results
Primary election starts with uneven crowds, few problems
Voters talk early or mail-in voting vs. in-person
State retirees skeptical of new Medicare Advantage plan
Kent County couple indicted for serial child abuse, torture

Education

Red Clay seeks $265 million from state for building repair
$3.8 million awarded to 9 Delaware school districts
DSU rises to No. 2 public HBCU in college rankings
EastSide celebrates Barclays $1M donation for STEM lab
Hundreds attend Appo’s annual 9/11 ceremony Friday

Health

Breast Cancer fundraisers spread through September, October

Sports

Week 2: Field hockey, soccer, volleyball rankings
Spartans spoils Green Knights home opener
Saint Marks thorough in victory
Sussex Center blanks Salesianum in home opener

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo set Nov. 5

The 6th Annual Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes. The event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome to attend. Exhibitors include health and wellness firms, medical facilities and services,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Take a Look at Delaware’s Fabulous Fall Festivals!

Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. Over the next three weeks we’ll spotlight several taking place close...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware Symphony, musicians hail contract as ‘new chapter’

  Strike up the band: The Delaware Symphony and its musicians union have reached a contract agreement that both sides are hailing as a milestone in their relationship. The American Federation of Musicians Local 21 — whose members perform with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra — have unanimously approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement renewal. It will be in effect until ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Who’s running in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election?

Tuesday’s primary election saw the lowest voter turnout in at least a decade with just 16.2% of the state’s registered voters participating. That’s despite numerous new initiatives designed to increase ballot access, including mail-in voting, early voting and same-day voter registration. It was a big night for women — especially women of color. Of Tuesday’s 15 statewide and legislative races, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
WBOC

Delaware Auditor McGuiness’ Sentencing Set for October 19th

KENT COUNTY, De. - Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 19 at 10a.m. in the Kent County Courthouse, according to the Delaware Attorney Generals Office. McGuiness was convicted of three demeanor counts over the summer. One has been thrown out since. She has...
DELAWARE STATE
DELCO.Today

Lawrence Park Center Renovation Part of Federal Realty Strategy

Federal Realty is conducting a multi-million dollar renovation of the Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall that includes streetscape upgrades and adding small-shop space, part of a strategy to transform its portfolio in the inner suburbs, writes Kari Glinski for Federal Investment Trust, in an article appearing at Rebusiness Online.
BROOMALL, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware judge halts mail-in voting

A Chancery Court judge has ruled Delaware’s new mail-in voting provision unconstitutional. In an 87-page memorandum opinion issued Wednesday afternoon, Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook said allowing mail-in voting in the Nov. 8 general election “will result in the dilution of constitutional votes with unconstitutional votes.” Cook issued an injunction that will prevent the Department of Elections from accepting applications for ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Town Square LIVE News

Voters talk early or mail-in voting vs. in-person

Election officials had said that they didn’t know how early voting and mail-in voting might affect the polls Tuesday during Delaware’s primary election. This is the first year that Delaware has allowed early voting. Mail-in voting was allowed in the 2022 elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers at several polling places reported that voter turnout was lighter than usual, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
fox40jackson.com

Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional

A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Vote-by-mail ruling: More complex than simply barring it

  Republicans were quick to say “we told you so” Thursday as word spread that a Chancery Court judge had ruled that Delaware’s new vote-by-mail law violates the state Constitution. Democrats were quick to say the ruling – all but guaranteed to be appealed to the Delaware Supreme Court – will disenfranchise voters, especially low-income voters and people of color. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

$3.8 million awarded to 9 Delaware school districts

Nine Delaware school districts have been awarded millions from the Department of Education to buy instruction materials for 99 schools with more than 60,720 students statewide. Districts and charter schools apply for the competitive grants, and not all applications were accepted. “Since 2016 we have seen how our districts and charters have used these grants to build their teams’ capacity ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Square#Election State#Field Hockey#Medicare Advantage#Pdf#Mcgone Delaware#Hbcu#Barclays#Spartans#Green Knights#Sussex Center
Town Square LIVE News

McGuiness, York both ‘cautiously optimistic’

Many state and local candidates don’t have challengers from their own party, which means that in some precincts in Tuesday’s primary election, the only race on the ballot is the one between incumbent Auditor of Accounts Kathy McGuiness and her Democratic Party-endorsed opponent, Lydia York. It’s apparent the challenge is not mobilizing folks enough to come out to the ballot ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Beach Eateries Offer a Taste of the Middle East

Delaware’s culinary coast offers flavors of the Middle East at restaurants like Aroma Mediterranean Cuisine, Kabab Falafel Addiction and more. For more than 600 years, the Ottoman Empire ruled vast areas of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, including Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. Islam spread throughout the region—and so did the cuisine.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware 2022 primary election results

Bold = projected winner. Data as of September 14, 2022 at 1:23 a.m. Just 16.2% of Delaware’s registered voters participated in Tuesday’s primary election. State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness, who in July was convicted of three misdemeanor corruption charges, later reduced to two by the judge, has lost her primary election against Democratic Party-endorsed candidate Lydia York. Longtime conservative state Senator ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
Town Square LIVE News

Goodbye Bonini, Hello Buckson

Longtime conservative state Senator Colin Bonini, R-Dover, has lost re-election to Kent County Levy Court Commissioner Eric Buckson. Because no Democratic candidate filed to run for the 16th Senate District, Buckson will be that district’s next senator.  First elected to the Delaware Senate in 1995, Bonini, who serves on the powerful Bond Bill Committee, has infamously never once voted for ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware

A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
990
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy