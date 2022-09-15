Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – September 15, 2022
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:
Community
How COVID turned Dolly Parton’s music into theater
Business
Delaware Symphony, musicians hail contract as ‘new chapter’
Government
Who’s running in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election?
Goodbye Bonini, Hello Buckson
McGuiness is McGone
Delaware 2022 primary election results
Primary election starts with uneven crowds, few problems
Voters talk early or mail-in voting vs. in-person
State retirees skeptical of new Medicare Advantage plan
Kent County couple indicted for serial child abuse, torture
Education
Red Clay seeks $265 million from state for building repair
$3.8 million awarded to 9 Delaware school districts
DSU rises to No. 2 public HBCU in college rankings
EastSide celebrates Barclays $1M donation for STEM lab
Hundreds attend Appo’s annual 9/11 ceremony Friday
Health
Breast Cancer fundraisers spread through September, October
Sports
Week 2: Field hockey, soccer, volleyball rankings
Spartans spoils Green Knights home opener
Saint Marks thorough in victory
Sussex Center blanks Salesianum in home opener
