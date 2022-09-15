ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
Cinemablend

After Drama Between Britney Spears, Her Kids, And Ex Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari Weighs In

Britney Spears has been able to enjoy a lot more of her life lately. The pop superstar was able to release new music (and with the legendary Elton John, no less) recently, after finally being able to marry her long-time love, Sam Asghari, in a celeb-filled ceremony and spending quite a bit of her free time opening up about her life over the past many years on social media. With that, though, one thing Spears has not been able to find much joy in is her relationship with her family, including her teen sons, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Now, after some public drama between Spears, her kids, and Federline, Asghari has weighed in.
Fox News

Britney Spears body-shames Christina Aguilera, singer unfollows her: report

Christina Aguilera was body-shamed by Britney Spears in a seemingly unprovoked Instagram post on Monday. Spears posted a quote to her Instagram by comedian Rodney Dangerfield that reads, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hangout with fat people." The "Toxic" singer editorialized the comment, writing, "I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small."
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now

Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
American Songwriter

Britney Spears Says She May Never Perform Again

Britney Spears said she has been traumatized by the work she released during her 13-year conservatorship and will most likely never perform again in a since-deleted Instagram post on September 11. In her post, Spears took aim at her father Jamie Spears, who headed her conservatorship from 2008 through 2021,...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Sued For Posting Paparazzi Photo of Herself to Instagram

Miley Cyrus is facing a copyright lawsuit over allegations that she posted an image of herself to social media, filed by the same paparazzo who sued Dua Lipa for the same thing last month. In a complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles federal court, photographer Robert Barbara claimed that Cyrus...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
Daily Mail

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
