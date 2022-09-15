Read full article on original website
Related
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Federline Explains Why He and His Brother Didn’t Attend Her Wedding to Sam Asghari
Here's why Britney Spears' sons weren't at her wedding, according to Jayden Federline.
Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’
Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Britney Spears says she's 'not willing' to see sons until she feels 'valued'
In a series of audio posts shared to her Instagram, Britney Spears discussed the messy relationship she has with sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, boldly claiming she will not see them until she feels valued. In an explosive interview with Australia's "60 Minutes," Jayden discussed his rocky...
Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’
Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynne Spears Feels “Hopeless” After Britney Spears’ Recent Allegations—“I Have Tried Everything”
Pop icon Britney Spears recently posted a 22-minute-long YouTube video that detailed more of her experiences while under her now-infamous 13-year conservatorship. That video has since been taken down, but not before its message reached fans and Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears. In reaction to the video and Britney’s allegations...
After Drama Between Britney Spears, Her Kids, And Ex Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari Weighs In
Britney Spears has been able to enjoy a lot more of her life lately. The pop superstar was able to release new music (and with the legendary Elton John, no less) recently, after finally being able to marry her long-time love, Sam Asghari, in a celeb-filled ceremony and spending quite a bit of her free time opening up about her life over the past many years on social media. With that, though, one thing Spears has not been able to find much joy in is her relationship with her family, including her teen sons, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Now, after some public drama between Spears, her kids, and Federline, Asghari has weighed in.
Sam Asghari Gushes Over 'Icon' Britney Spears As Song With Elton John Gains Chart Success
Sam Asghari is one proud husband. The actor took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 30, to praise his wife, Britney Spears, for her new hit with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer." Article continues below advertisement. "2 icons 1 hit!" Asghari penned alongside a screenshot of the Spotify chart,...
Britney Spears Lashes Out at Son Jayden, Declares, 'I'm an Atheist'
Britney Spears is continuing her very public feud with her own sons, lashing out in a new audio recording on social media in which she states of her family, "It saddens me not one of you has valued me as a person." In the three-minute recording, posted by TMZ, Britney...
RELATED PEOPLE
Britney Spears says her parents can 'burn in hell' after putting her under conservatorship
Britney Spears said that she prays that her parents "burn in hell" after putting her in a 13-year-long conservatorship. The conservatorship ended last year after a long court battle in which Spears said that she was put on medication against her will, and her overseers wouldn't allow her to have her IUD removed to have children.
Kevin Federline Believes Britney Spears’ Father ‘100% Saved Her’
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline opens up about the singer's conservatorship battle with her father.
Britney Spears body-shames Christina Aguilera, singer unfollows her: report
Christina Aguilera was body-shamed by Britney Spears in a seemingly unprovoked Instagram post on Monday. Spears posted a quote to her Instagram by comedian Rodney Dangerfield that reads, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hangout with fat people." The "Toxic" singer editorialized the comment, writing, "I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small."
Where Is The Queen Of Pop? Fans Beg For The Old Madonna To Return Following Freaky Instagram Post
A cry for help? Fans can't seem to tell if Madonna's recent Instagram frenzy is the singer's way of speaking out, as her frequent social media posts show her grinding on men, appearing in vulgar videos and simply seeming out of character from the icon she was during the prime of her career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lynne Spears Responds To Britney’s Bombshell Memo: I’ll ‘Never Turn My Back On You’
The Spears family drama continues. Lynne Spears addressed daughter Britney Spears’ now-deleted memo in an Instagram post on August 28. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne’s post began.
Britney Spears' son breaks silence on their relationship: 'I just want her to get better'
Britney Spears' sons are breaking their silence on where they stand with their mother. Sean, 16 and Jayden, 15, sat down with filmmaker Daphne Barak to discuss Spears in an interview that airs on Friday. Jayden shared that he has "no hate" for his mother, despite not attending her wedding to Sam Asghari.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now
Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
Britney Spears Says She May Never Perform Again
Britney Spears said she has been traumatized by the work she released during her 13-year conservatorship and will most likely never perform again in a since-deleted Instagram post on September 11. In her post, Spears took aim at her father Jamie Spears, who headed her conservatorship from 2008 through 2021,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billboard
Miley Cyrus Sued For Posting Paparazzi Photo of Herself to Instagram
Miley Cyrus is facing a copyright lawsuit over allegations that she posted an image of herself to social media, filed by the same paparazzo who sued Dua Lipa for the same thing last month. In a complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles federal court, photographer Robert Barbara claimed that Cyrus...
Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’
“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
Britney Spears’ Mom Fires Back Saying She ‘Tried My Best’ After Singer Releases Bombshell Audio
Britney Spears’ mom Lynne is firing back after the singer released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip, saying her family “literally killed me” during the years she was under a conservatorship controlled by her father. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams...
Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test
Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
Comments / 0