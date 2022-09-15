Read full article on original website
Metro League Football Roundup 9-17-22
In a matchup of undefeated team, O’Dea’s Jason Brown, Jr. scored the games’ first touchdown and only two-point conversion as the Fighting Irish posted a shutout win over Rainier Beach. Franklin 23, Chief Sealth 0. Franklin put up a season-high 23 points against Chief Sealth to claim...
O’Dea Keeps Rolling With 22-0 Win Over Rainier Beach
In the battle of undefeated, both Rainier Beach and O’Dea looked to give one another their first loss of the 2022-23 season. With a change of scenery, the game took place at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, and with the bright lights glaring on, the stage was set.
