Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Another Tablet on Buccaneers Sideline
Tom Brady not a happy camper on Sunday afternoon…
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) has full movement in extremities after leaving Monday night's game in ambulance
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was immobilized and transported in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury in Monday's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. Jackson, who had full movement in his extremities, was taken to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo, New York, for evaluation. He was scheduled for a CT scan and X-rays.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night Football — that is, the Thursday night NFL games — are now on Amazon Prime Video, and only streaming on Prime Video. That’s true when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns on September 22 to open Week 3. It’ll be a short week for both teams, with the AFC rivals having each played games just five days prior.
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Troy Aikman Calls UCLA’s Attendance an ’Embarrassment’
Another poor fan showing at the Rose Bowl had a prominent alum up in arms.
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 3 waiver wire
After another slurry of tough injuries and rough performances, there's probably a couple of NFL GMs wishing they had a fantasy-esque waiver wire right about now. With Chris Godwin dealing with a hamstring injury and Mike Evans suspended one game for his role in Sunday's fight, the Buccaneers could use a wide receiver or two. The Colts, Steelers and Texans might be interested in streaming a quarterback after what they've seen from their starters. And the Colts might still have their eye on available kickers after waiving Rodrigo Blankenship last week (though current replacement Chase McLaughlin didn't even get a chance in Week 2 given Indy's offensive woes).
2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games
2022 · 1-1-0 Kevin Patra's takeaways:. Good thing the 49ers didn't trade Jimmy Garoppolo. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a season-ending broken ankle in the first quarter. In stepped Jimmy G, who guided the 49ers to a coasting victory over their NFC West rival. Garoppolo didn't seem bothered at all by his surgically repaired shoulder in his first snaps of live football since January. The QB started 8 of 11 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He looked a little erratic for stretches of the second half, which could be expected considering he didn't take part in training camp and Kyle Shanahan had to scrap a large part of the playbook after Lance's injury. But the Niners leaned on the run game late to milk the clock, and Jimmy G plowed in for the game-sealing TD. With Lance done for the season, it's once again Garoppolo's team.
The First Read, Week 3: 49ers well-positioned in topsy-turvy NFC with Jimmy Garoppolo back at QB
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- A great sign for one of the league's top contenders. -- Three biggest risers after Week 2. -- Which player is entering the way-too-early...
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals' passing game
It's been a grim -- REAL grim -- start to the 2022 season for the Cincinnati Bengals' offense. Last season, the offensive line was perceived as one of the only weak spots in an attack that helped carry Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. Fixes made to that unit this offseason raised expectations. But Joe Burrow and Co. have fallen far short, with the offense failing to find any sort of rhythm and settling into the bottom half of the NFL in terms of yardage, while the team has gone 0-2 this season.
Injury roundup: 49ers TE George Kittle a game-time decision; Cardinals' J.J. Watt to play on pitch count
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a rib cartilage issue and will be held out against the Buccaneers today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Kamara's rib issue limited him in practice on Wednesday and held him out entirely on Thursday and Friday,...
Move the Sticks: Jalen Hurts breakdown, Trevor Lawrence focus & 'TNF' preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys recap the Monday Night Football games between the Titans and Bills, as well as the Vikings and Eagles. The duo also look back at sound from their pre-draft evaluations of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Next, the pair highlight Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's performance this season and look at two surprising 0-2 teams. Then, the guys discuss when the Steelers should go with Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback. To wrap up the show, the pair preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Steelers and Browns on Prime Video.
Browns plan to ban fan who threw bottle that hit team owner Jimmy Haslam during loss to Jets
The Cleveland Browns have identified and plan to ban a fan who threw a bottle that struck team owner Jimmy Haslam late in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, per sources. Haslam was walking toward the Browns' tunnel moments after Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson's game-tying touchdown...
'GMFB' previews Week 2 'MNF' doubleheader
The "GMFB" previews the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader. The Minnesota Vikings vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 matchup.
