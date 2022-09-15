ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Amant, LA

stmarynow.com

Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Denham Springs man accused of sex crimes involving a minor. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Sept. 11 into a suspect who they say initiated a sexual conversation online with a minor.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Second juvenile suspect arrested in weekend homicide

Thibodaux Police make a second arrest in the death of 15-year-old Jairen Cole, who was shot multiple times inside a home on Saturday. Earlier this week detectives arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him with 1 count of Second Degree Murder. Spokesperson Clint Dempster says further investigating led them to a...
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. James Parish jury indicts Vacherie man on murder, attempted murder charges

A St. James grand jury indicted 19-year-old Maurice Honor of Vacherie for the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted armed robbery. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, St. James Parish deputies responded to the Vacherie area in reference to a shooting Nov. 4, 2021.
VACHERIE, LA
WAFB

Police asking for help to locate missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison

Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Napoleonville man accused of raping disabled indicted

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Tyrone Cheavers, 54, of Napoleonville was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Cheavers […]
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA

