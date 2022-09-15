Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
brproud.com
K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
brproud.com
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
KNOE TV8
CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Denham Springs man accused of sex crimes involving a minor. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Sept. 11 into a suspect who they say initiated a sexual conversation online with a minor.
houmatimes.com
LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex
Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
brproud.com
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
Half million dollar bond set for Louisiana man accused of trafficking children
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old girl was allegedly propositioned by an adult man in Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after receiving a “complaint in reference to a juvenile that was being enticed to have sex in exchange for money.” The complaint came in on Tuesday, September 13, and as […]
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
fox8live.com
‘It needs to stop;’ Crimes involving juveniles on the rise in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The arrests of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Thibodaux are bringing a rising crime problem to the surface. Officials say the number of crimes involving young teens is on the rise in the relatively quiet Lafourche...
cenlanow.com
Teenager arrested in connection to death of Assumption Parish 15-year-old
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested following the death of another teenager who was found shot several times inside a Thibodaux home over the weekend. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Thibodaux Police Department announced that the teenager had been taken into custody on one count of...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Second juvenile suspect arrested in weekend homicide
Thibodaux Police make a second arrest in the death of 15-year-old Jairen Cole, who was shot multiple times inside a home on Saturday. Earlier this week detectives arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him with 1 count of Second Degree Murder. Spokesperson Clint Dempster says further investigating led them to a...
Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Vacherie man on murder, attempted murder charges
A St. James grand jury indicted 19-year-old Maurice Honor of Vacherie for the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted armed robbery. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, St. James Parish deputies responded to the Vacherie area in reference to a shooting Nov. 4, 2021.
wbrz.com
Victim fighting to get back stolen car after it ended up in towing yard
BATON ROUGE - Roy Johnson needs his car back. He's on oxygen 24 hours a day and uses that vehicle to get to appointments and the grocery store. Last month, he says his friend took his car to go pick up a prescription for him at the Walgreens on Government Street and South Acadian Thruway when she was carjacked.
Police asking for help to locate missing teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
cenlanow.com
Madisonville student accused of terrorizing, threatening to bring a gun to school
MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) —A 13-year-old student from Madisonville Junior High was arrested on Thursday after making comments about bringing a gun to school. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the student was issued a summons for terrorizing. STPSO says that the school’s resource officer was notified...
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
Napoleonville man accused of raping disabled indicted
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Tyrone Cheavers, 54, of Napoleonville was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Cheavers […]
