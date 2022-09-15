ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jamal Agnew: Jaguars offense can be 'really, really, really elite' once it cleans up mistakes

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew isn’t lacking in confidence about his team’s offense. On Wednesday, he said that the team is just a few adjustments away from having a special offense.

“We’ve just got so many more playmakers this year,” Agnew told 1010XL’s Mia O’Brien in the locker room. “Obviously, [Christian] Kirk was going crazy, we’ve got Zay [Jones]. I feel like we’ve got a lot of speed on offense. People think [Marvin Jones] is old, but Marv is still moving like he’s my age.

“… Even in the backfield, we got [James Robinson] back and Travis [Etienne] back. Once we clean up all the things that we need to clean, I feel like this offense could be really, really, really elite. But we gotta clean up the little things first.”

According to Agnew, those little things include concentration and procedural penalties.

The Jaguars opened their season with 383 yards of total offense and 22 points scored against the Washington Commanders. Last season, the Jaguars eclipsed 380 yards of offense just four times and scored more the 21 points only twice.

Agnew caught one pass in Week 1 for six yards and also had a rush for six yards.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

