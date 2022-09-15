Read full article on original website
Body found in northern Campbell County that of missing Gillette man
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A body found in a recreation area north of Gillette earlier this week has been identified as missing Gillette man Bryan E. Morgan, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Friday. Morgan, 37, was located in the Weston Hills Recreation Area on Sept. 14 around 10 a.m....
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Property destruction, Sept. 15, Ledoux Avenue, GPD. Officers will cite an 18-year-old woman...
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/27/22 – 9/15/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Campbell deputies searching for Wright man last seen at Fishing Lake
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County law enforcement are searching for a Wright man who’s been reported missing since Saturday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Martin Spencer told County 17 at 8:15 p.m. William Keith Rippy’s sister, Emily Rippy told County 17 at 6:42 p.m. today that a...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 16
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Pursuit ends north of Wright, stolen vehicle recovered
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man who fled from Gillette police attempting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle was stopped and apprehended north of Wright yesterday, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny said Thursday.,. Police attempted the stop after they received information from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office in...
CCH to undergo active shooter drill
GILLETTE, Wyo. — If there’s a commotion at Campbell County Health next week, don’t be alarmed; there’s going to be an active shooter drill. According to a Sept. 14 announcement from Norberto Orellana, CCH public relations lead, Campbell County Memorial Hospital will hold a full-scale code silver, or active shooter, drill on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Wyoming wildlife crossing project gets $500K to help reduce animal-vehicle crashes
CASPER, Wyo. — During its September meeting in Buffalo, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted to invest $500,000 toward the the Kemmerer wildlife crossing project along U.S. Highway 189. The multi-phase project involves adding underpasses, an overpass and game fencing in order to help reduce collisions between vehicles...
One killed, one injured in crash on county road north of Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — A 54-year-old Wyoming resident died and another driver was injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash on a county road north of Gillette, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. According to the report, the driver of a Buick Century was headed southbound on Highway 14-16...
Rain or shine: Hundreds gather for annual Memory of the 8 run
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Thunderclouds loomed, lightning flashed, and rain filled the tops of running shoes as more than 200 people gathered outside M&K Oil on S. 4-J Road Friday night. They formed a loose crowd next to the roadway; Gillette police officers sprinted through the rain to their patrol...
Wyoming Woman Killed After Crashing Head-On Into Semi
A Wyoming woman is dead after crashing head-on with a semi Monday afternoon outside of Gillette. The crash happened around 4 p.m. near milepost 9.5 on Northern Drive. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary released Wednesday, 54-year-old Bobbi Underwood was headed southbound on U.S. 14-16 when she made a left-hand turn onto Northern Drive at a high rate of speed, failed to straighten out her car, crossed the centerline, and collided with an oncoming semi.
City pool to stay on S. Gillette Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City Pool will remain on S. Gillette Avenue with the Gillette City Council giving the go-ahead to proceed with the original reconstruction plan amid public pressure against relocating it. During a meeting earlier this month, an idea was floated to the council concerning the possible...
Campbell County divorces through Sept. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Sept. 4 through Sept. 10. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Sarah...
Gillette College Foundation, Campbell County receive $3.4 million to promote business growth
GILLETTE, Wyo. — New federal grants will support Campbell County’s economic recovery from the pandemic and the declining use of coal. Gillette College Foundation and Campbell County will receive a combined $3.4 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration’s Coal Communities Commitment, an EDA news release said.
Obituaries: Underwood; Allison
Bobbi Jo Underwood: January 15, 1968 – September 12, 2022. Memorial service for Bobbi Underwood will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 19, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel, inurnment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. It is with great sadness that the family of Bobbi Jo Underwood announces...
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 3 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below.
City Attorney proposes 90 days imprisonment as possible shoplifting deterrent
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A maximum sentence of three months in jail could be on the table for shoplifting offenders with the Gillette City Council considering a potential city ordinance amendment. During the council’s regular meeting on Sept. 13, City Attorney Sean Brown suggested the council consider amending the penalties...
Friends of the Library begins book sale Sept. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents and visitors can take their pick of bargain-priced books starting Sept. 20 at the library’s annual used book sale. Campbell County Friends of the Library members and library volunteers will help shoppers fill their book bags and get some new reads, a flier said.
Wyoming Game and Fish undertaking effort to change nonresident elk hunting license allocations
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department presented a timeline to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission during its meeting this week in Buffalo outlining a process to change the way elk hunting licenses are allocated in Wyoming. In November, Game and Fish will launch a public...
6 UW projects will take on the challenge of the Mowry Shale in the Powder River Basin
GILLETTE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming professors from multiple disciplines are taking a crack at addressing the factors that make it difficult to draw from the Mowry Shale, which lies underneath most of Wyoming. Currently, oil and gas companies in the Powder River Basin are accessing the Niobrara and...
