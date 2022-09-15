ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

One is in Massachusetts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4Q6w_0hwXCjz600
Stowe, Vermont in the fall. Vermont Department of Tourism
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YN0dS_0hwXCjz600

It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com

The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.

“These small towns, in particular, are some of the best in the U.S. when it comes to autumn displays while offering plenty of other charms too,” according to the website.

Visitors in Camden, Maine, are “immersed in fall foliage with scenic drives and miles of trails that showcase the gorgeous color,” the site wrote, adding: “Some come complete with lake or ocean views as well, like the Maiden’s Cliff trail in Camden Hills State Park.”

In Kent, Conn., Kent Falls State Park is well worth a visit, according to the site, with “200-foot-high waterfalls and gorgeous color, while the town itself is known for its antiques, art galleries, and outstanding eateries.”

Stockbridge, Mass., “sits in the heart of one of the most famous destinations in the world for fall foliage, the Berkshires,” the site wrote. “One of the most charming towns in Massachusetts, its streets are lined with antique shops and museums, including the Norman Rockwell Museum with the town the birthplace of the 20th-century author, illustrator, and painter.”

Stowe, Vt., “looks like a postcard, with pretty church steeples and covered bridges,” the site wrote. “With a backdrop of autumn leaves, it’s even more impressive from late September through much of October.”

Finally, New Hampshire’s Sugar Hill, “is an obvious choice for viewing spectacular fall foliage,” wrote the site, due to the many sugar maples the town is named after.

“A tiny community with a population of only around 500, it overlooks the White Mountain National Forest with the scenery so picturesque it’s hard to believe it’s real,” the site wrote.

Check out the list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage.

Comments / 5

Seacoast Current

A Mountain in Maine is Turning on the Chairlifts in October for the Ultimate Leaf Peeping Experience

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As the temperatures cool off, people come from far and wide in the fall to check out another one of Maine's natural gifts, the trees. While it may sound mundane and boring to some, others find the bouquet of colors to be worth a day trip. Some people peep the leaves from their car, some go for a hike through the woods. But if you're all about efficiency when doing your leaf peeping, the Camden Snow Bowl may be the best of all worlds this October.
MAINE STATE
nhmagazine.com

New Hampshire’s Stephen King Connection

If there is a trope about Stephen King novels, it would be this: A white, male novelist (or teacher) uncovers an otherworldly threat. The outside world is unable to help, so he surreptitiously fights it on his own. He’s joined by a slow-to-believe friend or two, perhaps with a potential romantic partner. There is a confederate in their midst, someone who will complicate their mission. And all of this happens in Maine. Always in Maine.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup

The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
ENVIRONMENT
NHPR

Outside/Inbox: Do Bears Hoot?

[Editor's note: this episode first aired in October 2021]. Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Ryan in New Hampshire. "My grandma and my great aunt used to argue over a hooting sound that we'd hear...
VERMONT STATE
