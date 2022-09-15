Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
CBS 46
Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ellianos Coffee will celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29 by giving away free coffee. Anyone who stops at an Ellianos Coffee drive-thru location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is necessary for the free coffee. There are three Ellianos Coffee...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County steps up fun, security ahead of annual fair
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Violence has become more common at family events and with county fairs opening up, officials have implemented new rules and more security. The biggest change at the Coweta County Fair is an increase in police presence. They expect people to come and have fun at this family event, but if anyone does act, they say they are prepared to deal with it.
CBS 46
Annual Gunna Fest to be held in College Park Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Despite his recent legal troubles, rapper and Atlanta native Gunna will hold Gunna Fest 2022 on Saturday in College Park. The festival will be held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old National Hwy. from noon until 6 p.m. Gunna is teaming up with...
CBS 46
A first look at the 9-8-8 crisis lifeline, nearly 500 GA callers ‘rescued’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New data shows thousands of Georgians are relying on the 9-8-8 Crisis Lifeline. In the first 45 days, 9-8-8 received 37,561 calls, texts and chats, according to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line. Of those, operators were able to help rescue 476 callers believed to be...
Newnan Times-Herald
Balloon release for missing Newnan woman
On Oct. 1, Tiffany Foster’s family and friends will mark her 37th birthday with a balloon release at Newnan’s Veterans Memorial Park. If she isn’t found, it will be the second birthday they celebrate without her. Foster disappeared on March 1, 2021. “It’s hard on the whole...
thecitymenus.com
Guthrie’s Wrapping Up in Roanoke, T-Mobile on The Way
2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street, adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
wgaaradio.com
Pancake Breakfast
Eastview Baptist IMPACT Youth Group is having a pancake fundraiser!. Saturday, Sept. 17th from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1240 Syble W Brannon Parkway, Cedartown, GA.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Parents outraged after DeKalb middle schooler caught handing out gummy bears possibly laced with THC
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents at one DeKalb County middle school are stunned after they say a student was passing out gummy bears possibly laced with an illegal drug. Several students ate the gummies, but the school district told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that none of them reported any health issues.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newnan, GA (with Photos & Maps)
Once you have stepped foot in Newnan, Georgia, also known as the City of Homes, you’ll be attracted and feel an easy connection. You’ll find the most fantastic restaurants your taste buds would enjoy and love at the city’s heart. Its unique culinary delights will take you...
fox5atlanta.com
Families struggling to recover after historic flooding in northwest Georgia
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been nearly two weeks since record rain fell in Chattooga and Floyd counties causing widespread flooding to homes and businesses. While some are working to clean up others say they are just able to get to their homes as the water refused to subside.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Kaylee Jones: Parents of missing teen plan weekend vigil for their daughter
CARROLLTON, Ga. - There’s now a $5,000 reward for information leading to safely finding a missing teen with autism. The parents of Kaylee Jones this weekend plan to hold a vigil as they desperately look for clues on where she may be. Kaylee disappeared back in June from her...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
wgaaradio.com
Revival at Cowboy House of Praise
For more information contact Frankie Hudgins 678-920-9211.
Fight sends DeKalb high school student to hospital day after 3 teens arrested in another brawl
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Yet another fight broke out today at a DeKalb County high school where three teens were arrested for fighting Tuesday, leaving a teenager injured. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Towers High School, where some students said they are afraid to go to school after a series of fights.
Atlanta Magazine
Raised on Bleveland
“If you’re not running the streets with us, you’re not family,” John Lattimore—the rapper YL Stunna—told an interviewer last year when asked about Cleveland Avenue. “It’s not a place you can come to and just kick it. You might be beat up, robbed, shot, you know what I’m saying?
Atlanta ranked among Top 10 most unfaithful cities, according to new dating study
ATLANTA — Think your relationship is on solid ground? Well if you live in Atlanta, you may want to think again. According to a new study by dating website MyDatingAdviser.com, Atlanta ranks No. 9 out of 200 cities nationwide for infidelity. The website used data from the U.S. Census...
thecurrent-online.com
Teddy Gentry Net Worth 2022: What is Teddy Gentry’s Net Worth As Investigated After Cocaine Arrest
Teddy Wayne Gentry was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, in the United States of America, on January 22, 1952. Alabama was started by Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, who was his cousin, in 1969. Teddy Gentry is a band member who sings and plays the bass guitar. The band did...
