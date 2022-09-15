ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ellianos Coffee will celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29 by giving away free coffee. Anyone who stops at an Ellianos Coffee drive-thru location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is necessary for the free coffee. There are three Ellianos Coffee...
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County steps up fun, security ahead of annual fair

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Violence has become more common at family events and with county fairs opening up, officials have implemented new rules and more security. The biggest change at the Coweta County Fair is an increase in police presence. They expect people to come and have fun at this family event, but if anyone does act, they say they are prepared to deal with it.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
County
Polk County, GA
City
Cedartown, GA
City
Rockmart, GA
Cedartown, GA
Education
Rockmart, GA
Education
CBS 46

Annual Gunna Fest to be held in College Park Sept. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Despite his recent legal troubles, rapper and Atlanta native Gunna will hold Gunna Fest 2022 on Saturday in College Park. The festival will be held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old National Hwy. from noon until 6 p.m. Gunna is teaming up with...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Balloon release for missing Newnan woman

On Oct. 1, Tiffany Foster’s family and friends will mark her 37th birthday with a balloon release at Newnan’s Veterans Memorial Park. If she isn’t found, it will be the second birthday they celebrate without her. Foster disappeared on March 1, 2021. “It’s hard on the whole...
NEWNAN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Guthrie’s Wrapping Up in Roanoke, T-Mobile on The Way

​​2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street, adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
ROANOKE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Cedartown High School#Career Academy#K12#Linus College#Rockmart High School#Hon Community Room
wgaaradio.com

Pancake Breakfast

Eastview Baptist IMPACT Youth Group is having a pancake fundraiser!. Saturday, Sept. 17th from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1240 Syble W Brannon Parkway, Cedartown, GA.
CEDARTOWN, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newnan, GA (with Photos & Maps)

Once you have stepped foot in Newnan, Georgia, also known as the City of Homes, you’ll be attracted and feel an easy connection. You’ll find the most fantastic restaurants your taste buds would enjoy and love at the city’s heart. Its unique culinary delights will take you...
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Atlanta Magazine

Raised on Bleveland

“If you’re not running the streets with us, you’re not family,” John Lattimore—the rapper YL Stunna—told an interviewer last year when asked about Cleveland Avenue. “It’s not a place you can come to and just kick it. You might be beat up, robbed, shot, you know what I’m saying?
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy