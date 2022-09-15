Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Yellowstone Park Still Dealing With Summer Visitation Decimation
It will come back. Probably even stronger than ever. Maybe not this year, but the appeal and the mystique are just too powerful. Nope, you can't keep a good park down. And while visitation numbers will likely remain much lower than original expectations for 2022, due to circumstances beyond anyone's control, it is likely that many visitors whose vacation plans were flooded out are already looking ahead to 2023.
Best Restaurant Views in Billings Are No More. Petroleum Club Closes
The Petroleum Club is now permanently closed. Situated on the 22nd floor of the DoubleTree Hotel, the swanky private club abruptly closed this week. We found out when a member of our sales department called to go over some details regarding an event we were planning to host at the club later this fall.
As a Montana Native, It’s Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns
We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley. A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana
When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
Pour Us a Glass. Fresh Juice Company Coming to Downtown Billings
Just last week we had some fun here at the office speculating on what new business we'd love to see take over the former Well Pared location next door to Walker's Grill downtown. ICYMI, we had a bunch of wacky ideas that included a miniature Walgreens, a hookah bar/jazz club, and a doggie daycare facility.
Billings Local to Bring Beautiful Sunflowers to the Magic City
While on her travels, Aubrey Hopkins discovered gorgeous sunflower fields that were open to the public. But, when she came back home to Billings, she was disappointed that there just wasn't anything similar around. If you can't find anything, why not make it yourself? So, with massive support from the community, Aubrey decided to take the initiative and bring those stunning sunflower fields to the Magic City.
5 Events You Didn’t Know Are Happening in Billings, Montana
After the exciting news day yesterday, thanks to escaped convicts from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, I figured we could use something a bit more light-hearted today. Here are my top 5 events, that I could find, happening in Billings you don't know about!. 1. Music, Art and More at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Falling Extremely Dangerous? Top Emergency Call in Billings Named by Billings Fire
Billings Fire Department is reminding residents that National Falls Prevention Awareness Week is here, and have released a bit of detail on their response log, showing 55% of calls are fall related. Cameron McCamley, EMS Coordinator for the Billings Fire Department, said "In Billings, the number one call for service...
What Do YOU Want to See Next At This Local Shop in Billings?
One of the coolest concepts for a shop is the pop-up shop, which sells niche items for a short time and then closes. The aspect draws people interested in those items in droves because they know they will close soon. There lies a shop in downtown Billings that is actually a shapeshifting pop-up shop, that has seen success with two separate concepts in the past. But, with no word since January, they're due to open again fairly soon.
Like the Famous Children’s Book, This Billings Tree Keeps Giving
Shel Silverstein's wildly popular children's book, The Giving Tree is a classic. Published in 1964, the book has been translated into numerous languages and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Framed with simple, black-and-white illustrations, Silverstein's story still gets to me. I hadn't read the book for years and picked it up again fairly recently to read to my little one. Secret confession... I had to pause while I was reading the book to hide the dampness that was unexplainably appearing in the corners of my eyes. Find a free pdf of the book HERE.
You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License
Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pumpkin Patches, Hay Rides and Corn Maze. Fall Fun in the Billings Area
Retailers seem to keep moving the various holiday season merchandising ahead earlier and earlier. The day after the 4th of July, endcaps were filled with back-to-school stuff. And just a couple of weeks later, they had Halloween items on the shelves. Do I love it? Not necessarily. But instead of getting all riled up about something I can't change, I've learned to simply embrace the holidays. From Halloween to New Year's Day, it's just 60 days. Why not enjoy it?
A Billings Mid-Town Gas Station Robbed for 3rd Time in One Year
A Billings gas station was robbed early Thursday morning. The Billings Police Department shared on their official Twitter account that a robbery occurred just after midnight "near the 800 block of Grand". The Holiday Gas station is at 745 Grand Ave. According to the Tweet, the suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the employee, demanding money.
8 Shops We’d Love to See in Former Well Pared Spot in Billings
Working downtown at the corner of 27th St and 1st Ave N, I walk by the now-empty former Well Pared location multiple times a week. The doors were quietly shuttered a few months ago and when I first noticed, I stopped to read the note on the door that thanked their customers for the support. The west end Well Pared remains open at 24th and Broadwater.
Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon
"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
Why I Need to Change My License Plates to Montana’s… and Soon!
The funniest thing I've noticed about drivers in Billings is that the egos are big and the trucks are BIGGER. I'm obviously kidding, but when you combine the two it seems like drivers here are more aggressive. Coincidence? You tell me. I just moved here about two weeks ago and...
Black Kitties in Billings Get a Bad Rap Because of This Stupid Reason
It’s always this time of year when we start hearing extremely sad stories about humans abusing black cats. For some very strange reason people think black cats are “unlucky”, “a bad omen”, or “a demon reincarnated.”. Honestly, that’s just downright stupid. Black cats...
Here’s When Billings Will Likely Have First Hard Freeze
When should you start having your sprinklers blown out in Billings?. I heard a conversation riding down the Billings Doubletree Hotel elevator today between a married couple discussing when to blow out their sprinklers. The wife was ready to set up an appointment with their lawn care company, but the...
Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday
Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0