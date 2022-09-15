Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Schriever man arrested on Child Molestation charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Schriever man has been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Kokinos, 38, of Schriever was arrested on September 15, 2022, on charges stemming from the investigation.
Houma man arrested, accused of molesting wife’s teenage child
According to deputies, 57-year-old Craig Edward Glover of Houma is accused of 5 counts of molestation of a juvenile.
houmatimes.com
LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex
Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
stmarynow.com
Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on five counts of Molestation of a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Craig Edward Glover, 57, of Houma, was arrested for 5 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man indicted for indecent behavior with juvenile, first-degree rape
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 38-year-old Pedro Porter of Donaldsonville for the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 14, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a...
cenlanow.com
Teenager arrested in connection to death of Assumption Parish 15-year-old
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested following the death of another teenager who was found shot several times inside a Thibodaux home over the weekend. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Thibodaux Police Department announced that the teenager had been taken into custody on one count of...
Louisiana man accused of raping 12-year-old
SUNSHINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was initiated on June 25 after detectives received “a complaint of sexual abuse upon a 12-year-old child,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. As the investigation unfolded, detectives concluded that Lodge […]
louisianaradionetwork.com
Second juvenile suspect arrested in weekend homicide
Thibodaux Police make a second arrest in the death of 15-year-old Jairen Cole, who was shot multiple times inside a home on Saturday. Earlier this week detectives arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him with 1 count of Second Degree Murder. Spokesperson Clint Dempster says further investigating led them to a...
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana
Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
L'Observateur
Lafourche Parish Man Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DILLON TOUPS, age 32, a resident of Larose, Louisiana, was charged on September 15, 2022 in a one-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 841(b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
brproud.com
K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
fox8live.com
‘It needs to stop;’ Crimes involving juveniles on the rise in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The arrests of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Thibodaux are bringing a rising crime problem to the surface. Officials say the number of crimes involving young teens is on the rise in the relatively quiet Lafourche...
WDSU
Hammond home invasion: $5,000 reward offered for information
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is now offering a reward for information that will help lead to an arrest in a deadly home invasion in Hammond. The home invasion killed one person and injured a 12-year-old girl. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, around 11:30 p.m. Monday, deputies received a call...
L'Observateur
Vacherie Man Indicted on Murder and Attempted Murder Charges
On last week, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 19-year-old Maurice Honor of 22777 Kilmer St. Vacherie, LA, for the charges of 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, and Attempted Armed Robbery. On November 4, 2021, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs. Louisiana – Sheriff Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, detectives from the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant, Louisiana. Detectives seized 24 weapons and a substantial amount of illegal narcotics during their search. Huey Jacob, 62, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Police looking to identify double murder suspect spotted on video in Terrebonne
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — There’s surveillance video that Terrebonne Parish authorities said shows the people responsible for a double murder. Authorities just need to know who they are. “Anytime something like this happens our guys work relentlessly, around the clock,” Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said. That...
