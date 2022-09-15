ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleonville, LA

houmatimes.com

Schriever man arrested on Child Molestation charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Schriever man has been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Kokinos, 38, of Schriever was arrested on September 15, 2022, on charges stemming from the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on five counts of Molestation of a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Craig Edward Glover, 57, of Houma, was arrested for 5 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.
HOUMA, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville man indicted for indecent behavior with juvenile, first-degree rape

An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 38-year-old Pedro Porter of Donaldsonville for the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 14, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a...
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man accused of raping 12-year-old

SUNSHINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was initiated on June 25 after detectives received “a complaint of sexual abuse upon a 12-year-old child,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. As the investigation unfolded, detectives concluded that Lodge […]
SUNSHINE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Second juvenile suspect arrested in weekend homicide

Thibodaux Police make a second arrest in the death of 15-year-old Jairen Cole, who was shot multiple times inside a home on Saturday. Earlier this week detectives arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him with 1 count of Second Degree Murder. Spokesperson Clint Dempster says further investigating led them to a...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Lafourche Parish Man Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DILLON TOUPS, age 32, a resident of Larose, Louisiana, was charged on September 15, 2022 in a one-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 841(b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
WDSU

Hammond home invasion: $5,000 reward offered for information

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is now offering a reward for information that will help lead to an arrest in a deadly home invasion in Hammond. The home invasion killed one person and injured a 12-year-old girl. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, around 11:30 p.m. Monday, deputies received a call...
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

Vacherie Man Indicted on Murder and Attempted Murder Charges

On last week, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 19-year-old Maurice Honor of 22777 Kilmer St. Vacherie, LA, for the charges of 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, and Attempted Armed Robbery. On November 4, 2021, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded...
VACHERIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs. Louisiana – Sheriff Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, detectives from the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant, Louisiana. Detectives seized 24 weapons and a substantial amount of illegal narcotics during their search. Huey Jacob, 62, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail.
SAINT AMANT, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

