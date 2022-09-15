Read full article on original website
Friends of the Chemung River Watershed host season-ending paddle/flea market
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With fall drawing closer and summer coming to an end, the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed held a final river paddle/recreational flea market in Elmira, to celebrate the end of the paddling season. Those paddling the river started upstream Saturday morning while numerous groups prepared for the flea market by […]
Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail nearing launch
The Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail is a crawl, made up of 13 partner locations, that spans across Tioga, Broome, and Chenango counties. Each location produces its own alcoholic beverages.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
ithaca.com
Deep Dive Wants To Become “Feeder” Venue
Deep Dive is a new club opening on Taughannock Boulevard in the space formerly known as The Dock. The Ithaca Times spoke to the Deep Dive’s T.J. Schaper, a few weeks before it opened its doors. Ithaca Times: I went to an open mic night in high school when...
Blues on the Bridge returns tomorrow
Blues on the Bridge returns tomorrow on a new day and weekend.
Harvest Festival Beginning Friday
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Harvest Festival begins this Friday in Corning. The festival will feature live music, small business and farmer’s market vendors, and other activities suitable for all ages. The festivities run from Friday until brunch time on Sunday. There will be outdoor dining options from some of the Gaffer districts restaurants. […]
Dog Park, Wiffle Ball, And Ice Rink On The Way To Broome County Parks In 2023
Earlier this week, Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar shared his 2023 County Budget Address and their initiatives. It was the first in-person address in the last three years and it included many never-before seen features with their Parks system. Garnar announced plans for the biggest parks improvement project in Broome...
ithaca.com
Flying Circles Around Cayuga
Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
14850.com
Waffle Frolic will close October 15th, the Ithaca Commons eatery says
Open since 2010 in a two-story café space at the heart of the Ithaca Commons, Waffle Frolic has featured all things waffle, from waffles topped with bananas, maple syrup, chocolate chips, or fresh berries to cinnamon roll waffles, bacon and egg waffles, even fried chicken and waffles. The popular eatery announced this morning they’re closing their doors on October 15th.
Broome Senior Center brings back Penny Social
The Northern Broome Senior Center is hosting its first Penny Social since the pandemic on Friday, September 23rd.
NewsChannel 36
Talent show coming to First Arena will raise support for the homeless
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The City of Elmira, First Arena, and Program of P.E.A.C.E. are benefiting Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show, The P.E.A.C.E. Music Festival, on October 7th. First Arena will play host to a variety of talent on that Friday. Performers can sign up...
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
Upstate NY fall festival ensures a bunches of fun in the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’
It’s almost fall in the Finger Lakes which means colorful foliage, cool sunny days, and the Historic Naples Grape Festival. Neighbor to Italy (yes, seriously), lies the quaint Upstate New York village of Naples, otherwise known as the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’ and home to the annual Historic Naples Grape Festival.
Local rapper celebrates album release
A Binghamton native has returned to her hometown to pursue her musical career and share her talents.
“Better” Than the Ice Cream Made by Pat Mitchell in Endicott?!?
Many people who grew up in the Endicott area contend ice cream has never been the same since Pat Mitchell retired from the business after serving up thousands of cones for decades. But there are some ice cream lovers in the region who claim you can actually get something better...
Legal challenge looms against DEC for permitting regional waste transfer facility
ITHACA, N.Y.—County Line Materials Recovery Facility, a not-yet operational waste transfer facility in Cayuta, was permitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to accept municipal and commercial waste. They were also permitted to transfer the resulting leachate to the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility (IAWWTF)
whcuradio.com
Tioga County sees rise in overdoses
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overdoses were up last month in Tioga County. The county saw six overdoses in August, compared to three in July. So far this year, the county has seen 25 overdoses. An Opioid Awareness Night was recently held to bring attention to the issue. In Tompkins...
1037qcountry.com
Route 79 road work in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two weeks of paving will reduce a stretch of a road in Ithaca to one lane. Hector Street/NY-79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place will shut down for pavement repairs on Monday, September 19th. That’s the 100 to 1000 blocks. Delays are expected during paving. The work is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 30th.
City of Elmira announces street paving dates
The City of Elmira Department of Public Works has announced that street paving will begin next Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
