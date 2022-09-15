Come celebrate the life of Jason Jenkins, a beloved trailblazer in Miami, and beyond | Opinion

So many of us are still mourning the tragic and untimely death of Jason Jenkins, Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs, at the age of 47.

While many are aware of his dedication to community service and passion for helping others, the breadth and impact of his efforts on our area are incalculable. Because he touched so many lives through his kindness, Florida Memorial University and local leaders invite the public to celebrate his life and legacy of giving at a community memorial service on 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts at Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., in Miami Gardens.

Jason was an advocate, trailblazer, selfless giver, mentor and friend. He was the ultimate community servant. Jason worked tirelessly to make South Florida a better place for us all. His Football Unites program championed the power of diversity and inclusion by unifying groups of different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faiths around the power of football.

As chair of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, he helped raise more than $53 million for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to fund life-saving research in South Florida. Even during the height of the pandemic, his efforts helped serve more than 1 million meals to area families in need, while helping to keep local restaurants afloat, ensuring food security and empowering small businesses during uncertain times.

Jason worked with a wide range of organizations, including Big Brothers/Big Sisters, YWCA, the Anti-Defamation League Florida, the Urban League of Broward County, the Miami Dade Branch of the NAACP, Breakthrough Miami and Women of Tomorrow. He helped transform countless lives and embodied the spirit of One Community, One Goal.

He treated everyone with equal respect and dignity, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he encountered.

More important, Jason was a devoted family man who left behind his beloved wife, Elizabeth, and young children Liya, Aiden, and Sloane. The memorial service will not only be a way of honoring his legacy of kindness, but also of paying it forward by providing comfort to his family.

Relationships that go beyond transactional and truly transform communities are priceless. Jason’s legacy lives on through our collective work to ignite the power and promise of our youth and families in South Florida. Join us as we celebrate the life and legacy of one of our best and brightest.

Ruban Roberts is immediate past president of the Miami Dade NAACP.