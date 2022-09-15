ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Here is why a 0.75% Fed rate hike could be bullish for Bitcoin and altcoins

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index suffered their worst weekly performance since June as investors remain concerned that the Federal Reserve will have to continue with its aggressive monetary policy to curb inflation and that could lead to a recession in the United States. Bitcoin (BTC) remains closely...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Here’s why Binance Chain (BNB) will face an important price test on September 30

BNB, the native token of Binance’s BNB Chain, entered a symmetrical triangle formation on Aug. 10, when it first faced the descending trendline at the $335 resistance. The following five weeks have been a struggle around $280, the exact intersection between the two conflicting ascending and descending patterns. A...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) faces another week of “huge” macro announcements after the lowest weekly close since July. After days of losses following the latest inflation data from the United States, BTC/USD, like altcoins and risk assets more broadly, has failed to recover. The largest cryptocurrency has yet to flip...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Price Drop#Derivatives#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Merge#Bitmex#Eth
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin analysts give 3 reasons why BTC price below $20K may be a 'bear trap'

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered above the $19,000 mark on Sept. 20, a day after falling to its lowest level in three months. On the daily chart, the BTC price rose from $18,255 to $19,650. This 7.5% price rebound mirrored similar rebound moves witnessed in the stock market, suggesting that investors have been coming to terms with another significant rate hike by the Federal Reserve expected on Sept. 20–21.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
CoinTelegraph

Goldman Sachs’ bearish macro outlook puts Bitcoin at risk of crashing to $12K

A sequence of macro warnings coming out of the Goldman Sachs camp puts Bitcoin (BTC) at a risk of crashing to $12,000. A team of Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius raised their prediction for the speed of Federal Reserve benchmark rate hikes. They noted that the United States central bank would increase rates by 0.75% in September and 0.5% in November, up from their previous forecast of 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Dogecoin has crashed 75% against Bitcoin since Elon Musk's SNL appearance

Dogecoin (DOGE) may be back in the top-ten cryptocurrency by market capitalization, but its loses in both USD and Bitcoin (BTC) terms since Elon Musk's SNL appearance are considerable. Dogecoin loses Musk-effect. The DOGE/BTC trading pair has fallen 75% after peaking out at 1,287 satoshis on May 9, 2021, a...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Solana outperforms Ethereum in daily transactions in Q2: Nansen report

Hype does not always equate to greater adoption, as the on-chain data from the second quarter of 2022 shows Solana (SOL) surpassing Ethereum in users’ daily transactions despite various drawbacks from both macroeconomic conditions and network outages. Throughout the second quarter, Solana’s daily transactions consistently increased, ending with more...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

NFTs will bring crypto to billions of users, explains VC investor

Avichal Garg, the CEO and co-founder of Electric Capital, defines himself as “an NFT maximalist,” who believes that nonfungible tokens (NFTs) will play an essential role in bringing crypto to the masses. Unlike other crypto niches, NFTs are relatable to aspects of everyday life such as art, music and games.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 9/19: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB

The United States equities markets and the crypto markets are likely to remain volatile in the near term because traders remain nervous about the size of the next Federal Reserve rate hike on Sept. 20 and 21. While the majority favors a 75 basis point rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, some analysts expect the Fed to hike rates by 100 basis points, the first such instance since the early 1980s.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum miners dump 30K ETH, stonewalling 'ultra sound money' deflation narrative

Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake (PoS) on Sept. 15 failed to extend Ether's (ETH) upside momentum as ETH miners added sell pressure to the market. On the daily chart, ETH price declined from around $1,650 on Sept. 15 to around $1,350 on Sept. 20, an almost 16% drop. The ETH/USD pair dropped in sync with other top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), amid worries about higher Federal Reserve rate hikes.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market

The cryptocurrency bear market has had an impact on how people pay with crypto, but Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major payment tool despite huge volatility, according to data from BitPay. The share of Bitcoin payments in the total BitPay transactions has been shrinking amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter, but it’s...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Michael Saylor can’t stop: MicroStrategy now holds 130,000 Bitcoin

MicroStrategy now owns 0.62% of all the Bitcoin (BTC) that will ever be mined. The company’s executive chairman, Michael Saylor, announced that the company bought another 301 BTC for roughly $6 million at an average price of $19,851 per BTC. In sum, the company is one of the planet’s...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Flashbots build over 82% relay blocks, adding to Ethereum centralization

Following the completion of The Merge upgrade, Ethereum (ETH) transitioned into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, helping the blockchain become energy efficient and secure. However, mining data reveals Ethereum’s heavy reliance on Flashbots — a single server — for building blocks, raising concerns over a single point of failure for the ecosystem.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy