Related
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, Ethereum crash continues as US 10-year Treasury yield surpasses June high
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), started the week on a depressive note as investors braced themselves for a flurry of rate hike decisions from central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England. Bitcoin price fails to hold $20,000. On Sept. 19, BTC's price failed...
CoinTelegraph
Here is why a 0.75% Fed rate hike could be bullish for Bitcoin and altcoins
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index suffered their worst weekly performance since June as investors remain concerned that the Federal Reserve will have to continue with its aggressive monetary policy to curb inflation and that could lead to a recession in the United States. Bitcoin (BTC) remains closely...
CoinTelegraph
Here’s why Binance Chain (BNB) will face an important price test on September 30
BNB, the native token of Binance’s BNB Chain, entered a symmetrical triangle formation on Aug. 10, when it first faced the descending trendline at the $335 resistance. The following five weeks have been a struggle around $280, the exact intersection between the two conflicting ascending and descending patterns. A...
CoinTelegraph
Biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) faces another week of “huge” macro announcements after the lowest weekly close since July. After days of losses following the latest inflation data from the United States, BTC/USD, like altcoins and risk assets more broadly, has failed to recover. The largest cryptocurrency has yet to flip...
CoinTelegraph
Solitaire, Counter-Strike, Snake: How casual gaming could be a ‘huge’ Bitcoin on-ramp
You can now play Solitaire, Snake and even Counter-Strike to earn Satoshis, tiny fractions of Bitcoin (BTC). Cointelegraph spoke to executives at Thndr Games, a play-to-earn (P2E) company built around Bitcoin and Zebedee, a gaming platform that will “Transform gaming with the power of Bitcoin.”. Thanks to the Lightning...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin analysts give 3 reasons why BTC price below $20K may be a 'bear trap'
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered above the $19,000 mark on Sept. 20, a day after falling to its lowest level in three months. On the daily chart, the BTC price rose from $18,255 to $19,650. This 7.5% price rebound mirrored similar rebound moves witnessed in the stock market, suggesting that investors have been coming to terms with another significant rate hike by the Federal Reserve expected on Sept. 20–21.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto market dumps after Ethereum Merge, why? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss why the crypto market is dumping after the Ethereum Merge and why the bears are winning. To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:. Bitcoin (BTC) faces another...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Goldman Sachs’ bearish macro outlook puts Bitcoin at risk of crashing to $12K
A sequence of macro warnings coming out of the Goldman Sachs camp puts Bitcoin (BTC) at a risk of crashing to $12,000. A team of Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius raised their prediction for the speed of Federal Reserve benchmark rate hikes. They noted that the United States central bank would increase rates by 0.75% in September and 0.5% in November, up from their previous forecast of 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Dogecoin has crashed 75% against Bitcoin since Elon Musk's SNL appearance
Dogecoin (DOGE) may be back in the top-ten cryptocurrency by market capitalization, but its loses in both USD and Bitcoin (BTC) terms since Elon Musk's SNL appearance are considerable. Dogecoin loses Musk-effect. The DOGE/BTC trading pair has fallen 75% after peaking out at 1,287 satoshis on May 9, 2021, a...
CoinTelegraph
Solana outperforms Ethereum in daily transactions in Q2: Nansen report
Hype does not always equate to greater adoption, as the on-chain data from the second quarter of 2022 shows Solana (SOL) surpassing Ethereum in users’ daily transactions despite various drawbacks from both macroeconomic conditions and network outages. Throughout the second quarter, Solana’s daily transactions consistently increased, ending with more...
CoinTelegraph
NFTs will bring crypto to billions of users, explains VC investor
Avichal Garg, the CEO and co-founder of Electric Capital, defines himself as “an NFT maximalist,” who believes that nonfungible tokens (NFTs) will play an essential role in bringing crypto to the masses. Unlike other crypto niches, NFTs are relatable to aspects of everyday life such as art, music and games.
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 9/19: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB
The United States equities markets and the crypto markets are likely to remain volatile in the near term because traders remain nervous about the size of the next Federal Reserve rate hike on Sept. 20 and 21. While the majority favors a 75 basis point rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, some analysts expect the Fed to hike rates by 100 basis points, the first such instance since the early 1980s.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum miners dump 30K ETH, stonewalling 'ultra sound money' deflation narrative
Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake (PoS) on Sept. 15 failed to extend Ether's (ETH) upside momentum as ETH miners added sell pressure to the market. On the daily chart, ETH price declined from around $1,650 on Sept. 15 to around $1,350 on Sept. 20, an almost 16% drop. The ETH/USD pair dropped in sync with other top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), amid worries about higher Federal Reserve rate hikes.
CoinTelegraph
‘Fed sledgehammer’ will further batter BTC, ETH prices — Bloomberg analyst
The United States Federal Reserve’s inflation “sledgehammer” is about to batter the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) down even further, before reaching back to new all-time highs in 2025, according to Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone. Ahead of the latest Fed interest rate hike to be...
CoinTelegraph
Enhanced KYC checks can be a win-win for crypto exchanges and consumers — here's why
Crypto is a fast-moving sector where new trends — decentralized finance and nonfungible tokens among them — accelerate in the blink of an eye. And as demand for digital assets grows, the need for regulation grows too. Anticipating those regulations and having the systems in place for future...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market
The cryptocurrency bear market has had an impact on how people pay with crypto, but Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major payment tool despite huge volatility, according to data from BitPay. The share of Bitcoin payments in the total BitPay transactions has been shrinking amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter, but it’s...
CoinTelegraph
Michael Saylor can’t stop: MicroStrategy now holds 130,000 Bitcoin
MicroStrategy now owns 0.62% of all the Bitcoin (BTC) that will ever be mined. The company’s executive chairman, Michael Saylor, announced that the company bought another 301 BTC for roughly $6 million at an average price of $19,851 per BTC. In sum, the company is one of the planet’s...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is trapped in a downtrend, but a ‘trifecta of positives’ scream ‘deep value’
$20,000 is no longer support. $100,000 didn’t happen. The Bitcoin halving is 562 days away. Bears simply refuse to release their vice grip on the market and the Federal Reserve’s policy of interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening is adding fuel to the fire. Despite these challenges, in...
CoinTelegraph
Flashbots build over 82% relay blocks, adding to Ethereum centralization
Following the completion of The Merge upgrade, Ethereum (ETH) transitioned into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, helping the blockchain become energy efficient and secure. However, mining data reveals Ethereum’s heavy reliance on Flashbots — a single server — for building blocks, raising concerns over a single point of failure for the ecosystem.
