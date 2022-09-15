ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

More than 80 neglected animals found in abandoned Virginia home, investigation underway

By Kassidy Hammond
 2 days ago

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after more than 80 neglected animals were found at an abandoned Virginia home in early September.

When Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home located in the Callands community on Sept. 6, they found the front door wide open and discovered an extreme number of neglected pets located both inside and outside of the residence, according to the release. The house was abandoned, and no owner was home.

Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Office began seizing animals that night, taking approximately 30 dogs that were said to be in distress to a veterinarian – many of which were puppies. While County officials attempted to locate the homeowner, Pittsylvania County said steps were taken to provide temporary care to the remaining pets.

The home was condemned, and animal control worked to rescue the remaining cats and dogs.

Of the 80 animals found, 60 dogs and five cats required immediate veterinary attention.

The animals are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center , and an announcement on their adoption availability is said to be forthcoming. The pet center remains open to the public with normal hours.

Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney are continuing the investigation.

