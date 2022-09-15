Read full article on original website
The Best Electric Bikes for Hunting of 2022
Using electric bikes for bucks, bulls, and long beards is a great way to leave the crowds behind and slip in tight on game. When I lived in Montana (before electric bikes became a thing for hunting), I bought a mountain bike to help me reach distant spots more efficiently and with less effort. In most situations, it worked well enough. But thanks to the switchbacks and endless inclines, I spent more time pushing my bike uphill than riding it. Fortunately for my quads, those days are over.
Freethink
This simple kit turns your regular bike into an e-bike in minutes
A low-cost, easy-to-install e-bike conversion kit could help get more people out of gas-powered cars and onto climate-friendly bicycles. The challenge: E-bikes are like regular bicycles, but they have battery-powered motors that can help you pedal or even pedal for you, depending on the model. This means you can get a workout from an e-bike, if you want, but also have the option of traveling up hills or at faster speeds without breaking a sweat.
The world's first flying bike can stay in the air for 40 minutes
A Japanese start-up designed a high-speed flying motorcycle that has been unveiled at an auto show. The world's first flying bike was showcased on Thursday at the Detroit Auto Show, according to a report published by Euronews. It’s called the XTurismo hoverbike and it is capable of flying for 40...
CARS・
The E-bike Is a Monstrosity
I’d like to drive less, exercise more, commune with nature, and hate myself with a lesser intensity because I am driving less, exercising more, and communing with nature. One way to accomplish all of these goals, I decided earlier this year, was to procure an e-bike. (That’s a bicycle with a motor, if you didn’t know.) I could use it for commuting, for errands, for putting my human body to work, and for reducing my environmental impact. A cyclist I have never been, but perhaps an e-biker I could become.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zero Motorcycles DSR/X Might Convince Adventure Riders to Go All-Electric
The rapidly expanding adventure motorcycle market receives a new player today from Zero Motorcycles: the all-electric DSR/X. If the prospect of a battery-powered ADV bike sounds far-fetched given range anxiety and a general lack of charging station infrastructure, rest assured that Zero recognizes exactly how much of a challenge the DSR/X faces and tried to […]
CARS・
electrek.co
Your future camping expeditions could be in this off-road electric RV called the Adventure 1
A Canadian EV startup called Potential Motors is working to bring a unique off-road electric RV to market in a limited volume. The company’s flagship model, called the Adventure 1, is launching this month ahead of production in 2024. It has some unique features you won’t want to miss. Check it out.
makeuseof.com
How to Choose an eBike: 8 Key Features to Look For
Electric bikes are increasingly popular. They look and feel like traditional bikes, but they have a built-in motor that propels you forward as you peddle, making them a popular choice for both recreation and commuting. Electric bikes come in a wide range of styles and configurations. Unfortunately, they are also...
