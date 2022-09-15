ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Outdoor Life

The Best Electric Bikes for Hunting of 2022

Using electric bikes for bucks, bulls, and long beards is a great way to leave the crowds behind and slip in tight on game. When I lived in Montana (before electric bikes became a thing for hunting), I bought a mountain bike to help me reach distant spots more efficiently and with less effort. In most situations, it worked well enough. But thanks to the switchbacks and endless inclines, I spent more time pushing my bike uphill than riding it. Fortunately for my quads, those days are over.
Freethink

This simple kit turns your regular bike into an e-bike in minutes

A low-cost, easy-to-install e-bike conversion kit could help get more people out of gas-powered cars and onto climate-friendly bicycles. The challenge: E-bikes are like regular bicycles, but they have battery-powered motors that can help you pedal or even pedal for you, depending on the model. This means you can get a workout from an e-bike, if you want, but also have the option of traveling up hills or at faster speeds without breaking a sweat.
The Atlantic

The E-bike Is a Monstrosity

I’d like to drive less, exercise more, commune with nature, and hate myself with a lesser intensity because I am driving less, exercising more, and communing with nature. One way to accomplish all of these goals, I decided earlier this year, was to procure an e-bike. (That’s a bicycle with a motor, if you didn’t know.) I could use it for commuting, for errands, for putting my human body to work, and for reducing my environmental impact. A cyclist I have never been, but perhaps an e-biker I could become.
Mens Journal

Zero Motorcycles DSR/X Might Convince Adventure Riders to Go All-Electric

The rapidly expanding adventure motorcycle market receives a new player today from Zero Motorcycles: the all-electric DSR/X. If the prospect of a battery-powered ADV bike sounds far-fetched given range anxiety and a general lack of charging station infrastructure, rest assured that Zero recognizes exactly how much of a challenge the DSR/X faces and tried to […]
makeuseof.com

How to Choose an eBike: 8 Key Features to Look For

Electric bikes are increasingly popular. They look and feel like traditional bikes, but they have a built-in motor that propels you forward as you peddle, making them a popular choice for both recreation and commuting. Electric bikes come in a wide range of styles and configurations. Unfortunately, they are also...
