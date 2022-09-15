Read full article on original website
???✌
2d ago
I’m absolutely disgusted by Kate Browns new high school requirements. You no longer need to read, write or do math! Your to late, she changed it over a year ago, when she decriminalized drugs! These socialist/democrats want everyone dumb for their tyrannical dictatorship
Reply
7
Guest
2d ago
PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE FAILURES. We the parents want SCHOOL CHOICES. Not political biased ran schools where teachers are not accountable for students failures
Reply
4
Eye Demand!
2d ago
Yes, lower them to nothing. It’s over for Oregon. The far left have achieved their purpose. Expect elimination.
Reply
6
Related
KTVL
Following harassment of Klamath student, athletic organization notes increase in bullying
OREGON — The organization that oversees athletic activities in Oregon schools has issued a statement following the reported hazing of a 15-year-old student from the Klamath County School District at an August baseball tournament in Washington state. According to the Klamath family's lawyer, the student was reportedly hazed and...
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ijpr.org
Oregon governor’s race will dictate the state’s direction on battling climate change
In the last decade, Oregon has sought to position itself as a bulwark against human-caused climate change. Alongside Washington and California, state leaders have passed laws that chart a path to carbon-free power, require cleaner-burning auto fuel and regulate emissions from major polluters. In many ways, the outcome of the...
KATU.com
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies
The current batch of letters comes as county clerks prepare for the November election. This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle elections in most Oregon counties, September and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon political leaders want to revisit huge data center tax breaks
Some of Oregon’s leading political figures want to revisit the state’s lucrative tax breaks for data centers, seeking to ensure small communities get the most out of their deals with wealthy tech companies. None are suggesting doing away with the incentives altogether, and there’s broad agreement that local...
Oregon voter offices flooded with records requests from 2020 election deniers
As Oregon election officials are busy preparing for a November election with pivotal races for Congress and the Legislature, they’ve found themselves buried in a wave of records requests and letters threatening lawsuits. The flurry of paperwork is part of a national campaign by right-wing election deniers to complicate...
WWEEK
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Hired Longtime Hillsboro Company to Ferry Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used an aviation company founded in Hillsboro to ferry undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol Systems Company Inc. operated out of Oregon for over two decades before moving to Florida in October 2021. Florida flew two planes full of largely Venezuelan immigrants to the tiny...
thatoregonlife.com
Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live
There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
ijpr.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
Readers respond: Brown invisible amid homeless crisis
All three gubernatorial candidates are focusing on the homeless and drug problems in the state in their campaigns. (“Oregon’s governor candidates diverge on homelessness, voter-approved drug laws,” Sept. 11) These are major issues which have grown over the past two years. It prompts me to ask why...
Government Technology
Gov. Kate Brown Requests Emergency Declaration for Oregon
(TNS) - Gov. Kate Brown has asked President Joe Biden to approve an emergency declaration for Oregon due to the extreme wildfire conditions as over 270,000 acres burn. If approved, the declaration would allow the state to access federal funds for wildfire response and preparation, said Bobbi Doan, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. This would include the cost of deploying firefighters and creating evacuation sites. Had the declaration been approved before the strong winds shut off power in many areas of Oregon last week, the state could have requested emergency power generators, Doan said.
2 from Oregon dead in Idaho plane crash
Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
opb.org
Why Oregon’s dunes are shrinking
Your browser does not support the audio element. Hidden in a sea of sand, there are plants, insects and animals that call the Oregon dunes home. But some species, such as the Siuslaw hairy-necked beetle, are seeing their habitat shrink year after year. Dina Palvis is a dune enthusiast and author of the book, “Secrets of the Oregon Dunes.” She joins us to share the ecology of the dunes and how invasive plant life is changing the landscape of Oregon’s coast.
opb.org
Boardman smokestack demolished, marking the end of a coal-fired era in Oregon
A demolition contractor on Thursday imploded the towering smokestack and 19-story boiler building at Portland General Electric’s shuttered coal-fired power plant near Boardman, bringing a symbolic close to the era of coal-fired power generation in Oregon. Imported electricity generated from coal still flows through transmission wires across the Pacific Northwest, but that looks to be winding down soon, too.
Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry
Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 7