Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous, officials say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item found at a Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from their neighborhood as the investigation continued. According to Mansfield police dispatch, a demolition team found a mortar shell around 1:30 p.m. Saturday as they were clearing belongings...
Cleveland police cruiser involved in multi-car crash
At least one person was hurt in a multi-car crash that involved Cleveland p
Arson investigators called to McDonald’s
Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village.
Hazmat: Buildings evacuated after chemical release at Summit County business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters responded to a hazardous materials incident at an area business on Thursday morning. Investigators were dispatched just before 7 a.m. to a business on Home Avenue near East Tallmadge Avenue for a chemical release, according to authorities. The business and other nearby buildings were...
Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today. According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking. OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New...
Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
2 men die in overnight Cleveland shooting: Both victims found in vehicle
CLEVELAND — Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue in Cleveland. Authorities say officers found a vehicle with the rear window shot out after gunshots were heard in the area around 12:26 a.m. Two men -- ages 32 and 43 --...
25YO man arrested in connection with homicide of 50YO Akron woman
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old woman, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.
Man charged in murder of Akron woman
The suspect wanted for the murder of an Akron woman in April is in custody.
Body camera footage shows search for teens who broke into Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
EUCLID, Ohio — There are new developments in the case of the teenagers who evaded police and hid at the headquarters of Lubrizol in Wickliffe earlier this week. The Euclid Police Department has released videos of the search that involved three law enforcement agencies, a drone and a K9 unit.
Fire heavily damages home in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
Tractor-trailer overturns in Wayne County, driver life flighted
PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a tanker carrying hazardous materials overturned early Friday morning in Wayne County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
Police looking for man who carjacked several people with AK-47
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for three separate carjackings that happened last month in Garfield Heights, Independence and Rocky River.
91-year-old outsmarts carjackers in Ohio
"They may have thought they had an easy target, but the victim proved them wrong, he was very clever.”
Child Injured in Runaway Buggy Incident
Nick McWilliams reporting – A child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital following an incident involving a horse-and-buggy. The report, filed by Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Fink, states that the call came in on Seldenright Road Wednesday evening after emergency medical personnel had already sent the child via ambulance to Summit County.
Superintendent: Juvenile in custody after taking gun into Friday's Springfield High School football game against Coventry
AKRON, Ohio — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from an unrelated story about Collinwood High School in Cleveland. Officials from the Springfield Local School District confirm two people were taken into custody following an incident at Friday night's home high school football game against Coventry. According to Superintendent...
Police activity in Shaker Heights prompts road closures
Police in Shaker Heights are asking residents to avoid an area due to police activity.
Shaker Heights police shut down entire neighborhood due to chase involving stolen car
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Shaker Heights police confirm a red Toyota is what led to an entire neighborhood being shut down for a period of time Thursday afternoon. It all began round 3:20 p.m. While running plates, officers realized the car had been stolen at gunpoint from Cleveland. Shaker Heights PD Commander John Cole says they followed the car, and that's when two people popped out and ran.
Police: Man jumps in river during police chase
A man running from police jumped in the Mahoning River to avoid getting caught.
