Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today. According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking. OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Fire heavily damages home in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter

On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
AVON LAKE, OH
wtuz.com

Child Injured in Runaway Buggy Incident

Nick McWilliams reporting – A child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital following an incident involving a horse-and-buggy. The report, filed by Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Fink, states that the call came in on Seldenright Road Wednesday evening after emergency medical personnel had already sent the child via ambulance to Summit County.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Shaker Heights police shut down entire neighborhood due to chase involving stolen car

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Shaker Heights police confirm a red Toyota is what led to an entire neighborhood being shut down for a period of time Thursday afternoon. It all began round 3:20 p.m. While running plates, officers realized the car had been stolen at gunpoint from Cleveland. Shaker Heights PD Commander John Cole says they followed the car, and that's when two people popped out and ran.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

WKYC

