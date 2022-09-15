Read full article on original website
KuCoin Opens In-depth Strategic Cooperation with Dmail Network, the Next-generation Web 3.0-based Collaborative Platform.
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, together with its community chain KCC, KuCoin Wallet, and ecological investment and incubation platform KuCoin Labs, will open in-depth strategic cooperation with Dmail, the next-generation Web 3.0-based collaborative platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005704/en/ KuCoin Opens In-depth Strategic Cooperation with Dmail Network, the Next-generation Web 3.0-based Collaborative Platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse firm implements NFTs into its Minecraft and GTA 5 servers
Despite Minecraft creator Mojang Studios being against the integration of nonfungible tokens (NFT), a Metaverse-focused firm managed to introduce NFTs into several games including its own Minecraft server. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Oscar Franklin Tan, the chief financial officer of blockchain gaming firm Enjin, and MyMetaverse CEO Simon Kertonegoro...
CoinTelegraph
FIL-Singapore 2022 brings the Web3 community to Singapore, announces initial speakers
PFSForce, the Web3 infrastructure service provider focused on technology research and development in distributed storage, has revealed early details of FIL-Singapore, APAC’s largest gathering of the Filecoin community. The summit will take place on Sept. 26 and 27 in one of Singapore’s most recognizable landmarks, the Marina Bay Sands.
InsurTech Express Launches Web 3.0 Digital Membership Program
Introducing the Life Insurance industry to Web 3.0, NFT, Blockchain, Smart Contract, and Digital Assets as a gateway to exclusive insurtech rewards like discounts to software solutions. InsurTech Express is known as a technology innovator in the Life Insurance Industry. Today they are announcing the launch of their new IE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptobriefing.com
Ankr Partners With Polygon to Enhance the Web3 Building Experience for Supernet Developers
Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with the decentralized Ethereum scaling platform Polygon to enhance the building experience for Web3 developers who want to create application-specific blockchains with Polygon Supernets. Improving the Building Experience for Developers. Powered by...
CoinTelegraph
BNB Chain launches a new community-run security mechanism to protect users
BNB Chain, the native blockchain of Binance, has launched AvengerDAO, a new community-driven security initiative to help protect users against scams, malicious actors and possible exploits. The security-centric decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) has been developed in association with leading security firms and popular crypto projects such as Certik, TrustWallet, PancakeSwap...
financefeeds.com
Fuse and ChromePay join forces to bring Web3 payment to Africa
Web3 payments revolution startup Fuse is joining other blockchain protocols competing for position in the race to build and mold Africa’s emerging Web3 economy. Today, the company has announced a key partnership with ChromePay to launch a decentralized identity service that will enable millions of African users to participate in the Web3 economy.
CoinTelegraph
Flashbots build over 82% relay blocks, adding to Ethereum centralization
Following the completion of The Merge upgrade, Ethereum (ETH) transitioned into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, helping the blockchain become energy efficient and secure. However, mining data reveals Ethereum’s heavy reliance on Flashbots — a single server — for building blocks, raising concerns over a single point of failure for the ecosystem.
Rokid launched the 1st AR Development Competition
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Rokid launched its first global AR application development competition on September 15th, seeking AR application developers from across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005427/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
