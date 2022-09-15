ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Suspect in custody after Clifton Park stabbing

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Deputies with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 1508 Huntridge Drive in Clifton Park at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday, for reports of a stabbing. Sheriff Michael Zurlo confirmed that a suspect was arrested after the incident, which sent one man to Albany Medical Center.

There is still a very active police presence in the area as investigations continue. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

This is a breaking news situation, and no further details are available at this time. Stick with NEWS10 both online and on-air as the story develops.

