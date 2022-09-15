Suspect in custody after Clifton Park stabbing
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Deputies with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 1508 Huntridge Drive in Clifton Park at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday, for reports of a stabbing. Sheriff Michael Zurlo confirmed that a suspect was arrested after the incident, which sent one man to Albany Medical Center.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
There is still a very active police presence in the area as investigations continue. The identity of the suspect has not been released.
This is a breaking news situation, and no further details are available at this time. Stick with NEWS10 both online and on-air as the story develops.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0