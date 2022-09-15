ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton Reveals What His Mom Thought of Him Bringing Back the Mullet

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
Following his recent No Body music video that featured him with his early 2000s signature mullet, country music hitmaker and The Voice judge Blake Shelton says his loved ones, including his mother as well as his wife Gwen Stefani, have some thoughts about bringing the look back.

While making an appearance on the TODAY Show, Blake Shelton spoke about Stefani’s opinion about mullets and about him bringing the look back. “I think Gwen likes the mullet,” Shelton declared. “Those of us who actually wore them and then wore it out, we don’t think it’s so cool. But to Gwen, that’s like an exotic, weird thing that she was never around people that had mullets.”

Blake Shelton also stated that Stefani finds the mullet “cool” and probably wishes he still had one. However, Shelton said his mother has a different perspective about the mullet. “[When she saw it, she probably thought] we weren’t moving forward in life anymore,” Shelton recalled. “You haven’t learned from your mistakes. It’s like, ‘What are [you] doing?’”

Blake Shelton recently spoke about how bringing back his signature mullet felt completely natural for him. But there were some drawbacks to the look. “The air conditioning wasn’t on,” he told People. “It was hot in there. Hair was sticking to my neck and the side of my face. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh yeah. This is why I ended up cutting my mullet off. Not because it wasn’t cool anymore or trendy, just because it was physically irritating.”

Despite being comfortable with the look, Blake Shelton doesn’t seem to be interested in bringing the look back. “Now that mullets are cool, I don’t have one. So I guess I don’t follow. I should. I’m not against them. I’m just always a little bit late.”

Blake Shelton Opens Up About His Life Being Married to Gwen Stefani

Along with discussing the mullet look, Blake Shelton also opened up about being married to Gwen Stefani. The couple was married in July 2021.

“She’s still in my phone, literally, if you look at my phone it says ‘My girlfriend,’” Blake Shelton shared. “That’s what her contact is, she’s still my girlfriend to me.”

Also speaking about how life has changed due to being married, Blake Shelton explained, “We’ve been together for seven years, but it still seems like it’s pretty new to me, like [the] nervous phase is till there.”

Although he’s totally in love with Stefani, Blake Shelton vowed to not go easy on her during the new season of The Voice. “Hell no. Look, she’s my wife, but on the show they don’t pay me to lose, ok? I’m out to win this thing. I don’t care how cute Camila [Cabello] is and how sweet John [Legend] is and the fact that Gwen’s my wife. They’re all going down.”

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Revealed How Clueless He Was About Gwen Stefani Before They Got Married

Blake Shelton of The Voice is a pretty smart dude, but he didn’t have a lot of info about Gwen Stefani. Of course, these two are married now and will be coaches when The Voice picks back up on NBC. Still, one would think that Shelton would know who the No Doubt lead singer was before a few more years down the road. Apparently, he needed some more knowledge about her.
Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack

A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
Blake Shelton Welcomes Wife Gwen Stefani to Grand Ole Opry Stage for the First Time: VIDEO

Country music star Blake Shelton welcomed his wife Gwen Stefani to the Grand Ole Opry. It was Stefani’s first time ever on the stage. Shelton and Stefani met while they were both judges on the popular singing competition show The Voice. They have since been in a committed relationship and got married last year. Shelton was introducing the newest winner of The Voice, Todd Tilghman, for his Grand Ole Opry debut. Shelton then returned to the stage to perform his latest single, “No Body.”
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Make Unexpected Stop to Meet Young Fan: VIDEO

I mean, are any of us surprised when it hit social media that The Voice stars Blake Shelton and his pop music icon wife Gwen Stefani went out of their way to make the night of one eager fan? The famous couple is known for their dedication to fans. Often going out of their way to celebrate the people whose support helped to make them famous in the first place.
Miranda Lambert's Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Gwen Stefani Says She 'Already Won' by Marrying Blake Shelton Ahead of 'The Voice' Premiere

Season 22 of The Voice will premiere on Sept. 19 on NBC The Voice fans are dying to know what the competition show will look like with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton dueling it out as coaches once again— so wait no longer! Speaking to PEOPLE in a group interview with this year's coaches on The Voice, the "Rich Girl" singer revealed how she and the country star plan to go about the competition as a married couple. "I think we have a soft spot [for each...
Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

WATCH: Texas Police Use Tow Truck to Haul 400-Pound Alligator Out of Neighborhood

