KGMI
Amtrak Cascades service resumes after labor strike averted
SEATTLE, Wash. – Amtrak service in Washington state is getting back to normal after a tentative labor agreement averted a strike by freight railroad workers. WSDOT says Amtrak Cascades service between Seattle and Eugene, Oregon resumed on Thursday, September 15th. Long distance Empire Builder and Coast Starlight trains from...
Washington Examiner
Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project
Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
Business owner wants compensation after repeated delays in Tacoma’s light rail extension project
TACOMA, Wash. — Salamone’s Pizza has been serving New York Style pizza in Tacoma since 2018. When Steven Salamone first opened up the shop on North Tacoma Avenue, his goal was simple. “I don’t do much but make the very best pizza I can,” Salamone said.
q13fox.com
Mobile park tenants in Puyallup reach tentative agreement with developer
People living at a mobile home park in Puyallup are breathing a sigh of relief. They were supposed to leave in October, but a new agreement is giving them more time to move.
KGMI
Washington state to get federal funding for new EV charging stations
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state is among almost three dozen states and Puerto Rico that will start receiving federal funds to install electric vehicle charging stations. President Biden’s huge infrastructure law provides $900 million for expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure and the states can begin receiving the funds now that their plans have been ok’d.
ncwlife.com
Potential railway worker strike could impact marine trade in Puget Sound
(The Center Square) – A potential nationwide strike by more than 100,000 freight railroad workers could impact domestic and international trade in Puget Sound. The Northwest Seaport Alliance manages the marine cargo operations of the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma. Melanie Stambaugh, the director of communications at NWSA, told The Center Square in an email that they are “certainly tracking the rail issue and potential impacts closely” regarding a possible railway strike.
ncwlife.com
Snohomish County will close solid waste stations to deal with garbage pileup
(The Center Square) – Despite a railway strike being avoided, Snohomish County has to temporarily close its solid waste facilities as a result of ongoing regional railway transportation issues. Snohomish County will close its stations and drop boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. The county said that...
KHQ Right Now
Stretch of North Cascades Highway expected to reopen around noon
After closing due to a series of mudslides, the North Cascades Highway is expected to reopen around noon. Last Updated: Sept. 15 at 11:30 p.m. A stretch of the North Cascades Highway in western Washington is closed due to a series of mudslides following "wild" weather, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter.
The Suburban Times
UPDATE: Traffic signal now working after dump truck takes out traffic signal at South Tacoma Way/Pacific Highway in Lakewood
City of Lakewood announcement. Thanks to the quick work of Lakeview Light & Power, Amaya Electric, Provac and Pierce County’s signal tech team a temporary traffic signal is in place and operational at the intersection of South Tacoma Way, Pacific Highway and state Route 512. The temporary signal will...
ifiberone.com
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
visitrainier.com
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
ifiberone.com
Multiple landslides in Okanogan County shuts down SR 20 in both directions
MAZAMA - Large land masses gave way on the North Cascades Highway on Wednesday night due to a deluge of evening rainfall, causing gridlock in both directions. The National Weather Service says up to .75 of an inch accumulated on SR 20 just west of Mazama to the Okanogan County/Whatcom County border within the timespan of 90 minutes.
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
What Remarkable Items Were Found in Washington’s Deepest Lake & How Deep is it?
Lake Chelan is the deepest. The state is home to over 8,00 lakes. According to reports, Lake Chelan is the 3rd deepest lake in the country, and it's the 26th deepest in the world. The beautiful lake is the largest natural lake in Washington. Located in Chelan County, fishing is...
q13fox.com
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
KUOW
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state
As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
KREM
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
No charges in I-5 crash that killed tow truck operator in Milton
MILTON, Wash. — A state investigation into a crash that killed a tow truck operator in February has found the causing driver was not impaired as originally suspected. Joe Masterson, 49, died after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Milton on Feb. 15. Masterson was in the process of towing a box truck on the freeway shoulder when a semi-truck veered toward him and hit him, according to Washington State Patrol.
