5 ways a national railroad strike could impact you
Freight trains may not be top of mind for most consumers, but a potential national railroad strike could soon impact almost every aspect of commerce in the U.S., affecting the daily lives of millions of Americans. A work stoppage could begin early Friday morning just after midnight. That's when a...
Will the U.S. Be Able to Sustain a Railroad Worker Strike?
Railroad workers in the U.S. are planning to strike big time, a move that could majorly disrupt the nation’s ground freight supply chain. An estimated 90,000 unionized workers could participate in the strike as a means to demand change. Article continues below advertisement. From wage matters to work rules,...
tripsavvy.com
Amtrak Restoring Canceled Trains After Strike Averted
After 20 hours of negotiation talks, freight rail companies and unions have reached a tentative agreement to avert a strike that would have drastically affected Amtrak's long-distance service. "The tentative agreement reached tonight is an important win for our economy and the American people," said President Joe Biden in a...
Help wanted: Amtrak to fill 4,000 jobs
Amtrak is in need of workers and to help fill the void, the rail company is holding several hiring events and career fairs across the country. Amtrak made the announcement this week in a news release that it will be concentrating its searches in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami, Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown
Although Amtrak is not involved in the labor dispute, the move is more fallout from an ongoing stalemate between freight rail companies and unions.
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
FOXBusiness
Biden to ‘blame’ for what could’ve been a ‘disastrous’ railroad strike: Freedom Foundation CEO
After President Biden took a victory lap in averting a looming railroad worker strike that could have cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, one workers’ rights executive is putting the onus on the president for causing the conflict to begin with. "What you can blame is the...
AOL Corp
‘Amtrak Joe’ averts rail strike with last-minute deal after months of negotiations
WASHINGTON — On July 12, a dozen unions representing 115,000 freight railroad workers voted to strike over pay and labor conditions, a move that would disrupt supply chains and imperil travel, since Amtrak shares track with freight carriers in much of the country. In stepped President Biden, once known...
Biden says tentative railway labor deal has been reached, averting a strike
President Joe Biden said Thursday a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections.
Biden announces deal to avert crippling railroad strike: ‘A win for tens of thousands of rail workers’
A tentative deal between labour unions representing railroad workers and a group of the largest freight rail carriers in the US is being hailed as a significant win for the Biden administration after the last-minute agreement averted a strike that would have paralysed supply chains across the country.In a statement, President Joe Biden said the agreement — which must be approved by labour unions — is “a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America’s families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult...
The rail strike that wasn't
It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
bloomberglaw.com
Rail Strike Averted With Hours to Go as Biden Team Pushes Deal
Deal ‘balances’ needs of workers, businesses and US economy. US railroads and unions reached a tentative deal early Thursday, a breakthrough that looks to avert a labor disruption that risked adding supply-chain strains to the world’s largest economy. After 20 straight hours in the latest round of...
freightwaves.com
Railroads wind down some operations; White House eyes options to move freight
The U.S.-based Class I railroads have been taking steps this week to prepare for a potential strike by union members after midnight Friday by embargoing security-sensitive material and even winding down operations for intermodal and temperature-controlled rail traffic. On Wednesday, Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) will close all its gates to...
ConsumerAffairs
Rail lines and unions head off a potentially devastating strike
The U.S. economy dodged a pretty big bullet. With time running out before a nationwide rail workers strike, the two sides reached a tentative settlement in the early hours of Thursday morning. Economists warned that a shutdown of the nation’s freight lines would make inflation even worse, interrupting supply chains...
After more than two years, the West Seattle Bridge reopens
In Seattle’s storied history, March 23, 2020, was the beginning of traffic trauma for hundreds of thousands of drivers. The problems started during a routine inspection when crews discovered large-scale cracks in the West Seattle Bridge’s surface. What followed was several months of work to keep the bridge...
U.S. railroad worker fight for pay, benefits could be model for other deals
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Union railworkers in the United States scored a potential key victory in their fight for improved pay and working conditions on Thursday in what could be a model for other unions.
Biden, White House officials get involved in railway talks in bid to avert strike
President Biden and his Cabinet have been directly involved in trying to broker an agreement between rail companies and worker unions, seeking to avert a strike that could severely affect commuter rail services and consumer prices. Administration officials confirmed that Biden and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh have reached out to...
