FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox
Pedestrian Killed in East Baton Rouge Parish Crash
One person dead after shooting on Government Street
Police asking for help to locate missing teen
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say
Car crashes into train; officials responding
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
EBRSO: Man found shot to death near O’Neal Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police presence reported on Government Street
Cause of BR house fire ruled arson
LSU issues statement after student shot, killed overnight
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lafayette man charged with vehicular homicide following victim’s death
Person killed while walking along Siegen Lane Friday
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
Body found near O'Neal Lane Thursday morning; deputies investigating death
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0