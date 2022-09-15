CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee returned to campus Monday but will head back to Maryland with coach Dabo Swinney and up to 40 players and staffers for the funeral of his sister, Ella. The 15-year-old died of brain cancer last Thursday. Her brother went home to his family after the Tigers’ 35-12 victory over Furman on Sept. 10 and did not play this weekend in a win against Louisiana Tech. Bresee is expected to play Saturday against No. 21 Wake Forest.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO