South Windsor, CT

23-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in South Windsor

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash that took place late Wednesday evening on I-291 West in South Windsor.

Troopers stated in an accident report that just after 11:15 p.m., a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling along the highway, east of the exit 4 on-ramp in the left lane. For an unknown reason, troopers said the motorcycle’s driver lost control, and the motorcycle was tipped over.

When the motorcycle was tipped, the driver was separated from the bike. A passing Honda Civic Hybrid collided with the motorcyclist, according to the accident report, and then the motorcycle itself.

The motorcyclist also collided with the side of a third vehicle, a Ford Explorer, that was parked on the right shoulder of I-291.

When the motorcycle came to its final rest and emergency responders arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was transported to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who troopers identified as 23-year-old Jose Cotto from Windsor Locks, later passed away from his injuries in the hospital.

The driver of the Honda Civic and all three passengers only reported having minor injuries and were transported to Hartford Hospital, and the driver of the Ford reported having no injuries and refused hospital treatment.

This case remains under investigation by state police. Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or via email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

