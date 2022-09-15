ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfield, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
CORNING, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Schoolhouse Market opens in Newark Valley

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Peggy and Ken VanVorce welcomed the public to help them celebrate the opening of their new venture, the Schoolhouse Market. After renovating the schoolhouse, the couple moved their product in and prepared for the Labor Day Weekend opening. Built in 1821, the old school house now...
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
ithaca.com

Flying Circles Around Cayuga

Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tompkins County, NY
Society
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Newfield, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
Syracuse.com

Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December

Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
AUBURN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Fall Festival#Localevent#Auction#Face Painting
rewind1077.com

Tompkins County to distribute $6.5M from Community Recovery Fund

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Millions of dollars in grants will go to organizations and small businesses in Tompkins County. The money comes from the Community Recovery Fund, which aims to help businesses bounce back from COVID. Tompkins County Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says nonprofits and businesses with fewer than...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tioga County sees rise in overdoses

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overdoses were up last month in Tioga County. The county saw six overdoses in August, compared to three in July. So far this year, the county has seen 25 overdoses. An Opioid Awareness Night was recently held to bring attention to the issue. In Tompkins...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

New Diner to Open on Utica St

A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
HAMILTON, NY
News Channel 34

Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 29, 2022, property located at 48 Lounsbury Lane, Town of Barton, from Cody and Katrina Thorpe to Jacob Howland and Rebecca Bouyea for $174,999. On Aug. 29, 2022, property located at 531 Glen Mary Dr., Town of Owego, from Bernadette Brown as Trustee to Verbier NYC LLC for $100,000.
OWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy