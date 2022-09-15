Read full article on original website
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
owegopennysaver.com
Schoolhouse Market opens in Newark Valley
On Saturday, Sept. 3, Peggy and Ken VanVorce welcomed the public to help them celebrate the opening of their new venture, the Schoolhouse Market. After renovating the schoolhouse, the couple moved their product in and prepared for the Labor Day Weekend opening. Built in 1821, the old school house now...
ithaca.com
Flying Circles Around Cayuga
Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
Batch Coffee by Beer Tree opening soon
A local company known for brewing popular craft beers is now expanding its efforts into brewing coffee.
Broome Senior Center brings back Penny Social
The Northern Broome Senior Center is hosting its first Penny Social since the pandemic on Friday, September 23rd.
Upstate NY fall festival ensures a bunches of fun in the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’
It’s almost fall in the Finger Lakes which means colorful foliage, cool sunny days, and the Historic Naples Grape Festival. Neighbor to Italy (yes, seriously), lies the quaint Upstate New York village of Naples, otherwise known as the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’ and home to the annual Historic Naples Grape Festival.
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
“Better” Than the Ice Cream Made by Pat Mitchell in Endicott?!?
Many people who grew up in the Endicott area contend ice cream has never been the same since Pat Mitchell retired from the business after serving up thousands of cones for decades. But there are some ice cream lovers in the region who claim you can actually get something better...
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County to distribute $6.5M from Community Recovery Fund
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Millions of dollars in grants will go to organizations and small businesses in Tompkins County. The money comes from the Community Recovery Fund, which aims to help businesses bounce back from COVID. Tompkins County Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says nonprofits and businesses with fewer than...
Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
whcuradio.com
Tioga County sees rise in overdoses
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overdoses were up last month in Tioga County. The county saw six overdoses in August, compared to three in July. So far this year, the county has seen 25 overdoses. An Opioid Awareness Night was recently held to bring attention to the issue. In Tompkins...
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
New Diner to Open on Utica St
A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
Murder at the Howard Johnson’s at Cider Mill
A local theater company is inviting the community to sit back, relax and have a BLAST.
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
Take 5 winner in Binghamton
For the second day in a row, a winning Take 5 ticket has been purchased in Greater Binghamton.
Fatality in the Town of Ithaca
On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
14850.com
After a stretch of just six days a week, Shortstop Deli is now open seven days again
Every time we’ve published a roundup of holiday dining offerings, we’ve always been able to tell readers “Shortstop Deli is open. Shortstop is always open.” That changed in early 2020, as the formerly 24/7 convenience store and deli was forced to reduce its hours. Since that...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Aug. 29, 2022, property located at 48 Lounsbury Lane, Town of Barton, from Cody and Katrina Thorpe to Jacob Howland and Rebecca Bouyea for $174,999. On Aug. 29, 2022, property located at 531 Glen Mary Dr., Town of Owego, from Bernadette Brown as Trustee to Verbier NYC LLC for $100,000.
Update: Power largely restored for thousands after tractor trailer knocks down wires
Update 6:43 p.m.: Power is largely restored for customers in Onondaga and Oswego Counties, according to the National Grid outage map. The map reports 41 people are still without power after a tractor trailer knocked down power lines Saturday afternoon. Original article:. Cicero, N.Y. — Almost 3,000 residents are without...
