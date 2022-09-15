Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Driver taken to hospital after hitting guardrail, flipping over in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — North Smithfield police said that one person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning. Police explained that the driver crashed into the guardrail at the Sayles Hill Road entrance to Eddie Dowling Highway. After crashing into the guardrail, the...
capecoddaily.com
Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating […] The post Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said that a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on West Shore Road. Capt. Robert Hart said the motorcyclist, identified as Keith Burr, was traveling east on Main Avenue in the left lane.
Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge
WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
Two people killed in Attleboro crash after car struck a tree
ABC6.com
2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man seriously injured after evening motorcycle crash involving pickup truck
A Fall River man was seriously injured after an evening motorcycle crash. According to Massachusetts State Police, Troopers were called to the scene of a crash on Route 195 eastbound on the on-ramp to Route 24 northbound in Fall River. The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The...
ABC6.com
Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
ABC6.com
2 bodies found badly decomposed inside Woonsocket home, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket police said Monday that two bodies were found badly decomposed inside a Woonsocket home. According to police, the home of is of former Mayor Susan Menard. The identify the bodies were not immediately released. Police said they do not believe this is a suspicious...
fallriverreporter.com
Names released concerning fatal weekend crash in Bristol County that killed two teens
The names of the two victims in a fatal weekend crash in Bristol County have been announced. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cook Jr., at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, there was a single car crash on South Avenue at West Street (Route 123). Significant damage resulted in the crash...
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: Woman Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles, Tries to Leave Scene, Police Make Arrest
Sunday night at about 10:15 PM, a woman driving on Smith Street hit multiple vehicles with her car, and then she tried to drive away in her vehicle even after her airbag was deployed. Bystanders kept the woman from leaving the scene. Providence Police arrived, and the woman assaulted a...
2 teens dead after car crash in Attleboro
fallriverreporter.com
18- and 19-year-old teens killed in early morning weekend crash in Bristol County
“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business
KINGSTON, Mass. — A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say. Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts...
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
WCVB
2 teenagers killed in crash on Route 123 in Attleboro
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police investigate suspicious death
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death. While police aren’t releasing specific details, they said the responded to Biscuit City Road in Charlestown. No further information was immediately provided.
ABC6.com
Video appears to show person stealing catalytic converters from New Bedford business
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A pair of catalytic converters were stolen from Morency Floors in New Bedford over the weekend. New Bedford police said that the thefts were reported to them at about 11 a.m. Saturday. Video obtained by ABC 6 News appears to show a person entering...
WCVB
Rental truck slams into parked vehicles at Route 1 car dealership
SAUGUS, Mass. — One person was taken into police custody following a wild crash involving a rental van and several vehicles at a Saugus, Massachusetts, car dealership. The crash happened early Friday morning on the northbound side of Route 1 near the Auto House. Ali-Raza Najafi, the owner of...
