Nashville, TN

Lonestar 99.5

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville’s Annual African Street Festival underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - From art to music and culture, Nashville’s Annual African Street Festival is back at Hadley Park this weekend. It’s a three-day cultural experience that has continued to grow each year. “We have people from Ghana. We have people from Chicago. You might find your...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKR

Did You Know that There’s a 21+ Outdoor Movie Venue in the Heart of Downtown Nashville?

NightLight is a 21+ outdoor movie night venue that caters to the young creatives of Nashville, TN. Picture a drive-in...without the cars. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy local food trucks, delicious beer and spirits, live music, and a rotating list of popular films. Doors open at 7 pm for general admission, and you can listen to the live DJ play while you find your seats, browse the food truck options, or grab a beer. The movie will begin around sundown, but there is no set time.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville Hot Chicken, the History Behind the South’s “It” Dish

Jump to the StyleBlueprint Nashville Hot Chicken Map. No visit to New York City is complete without taking in a Broadway show and a stop into a Jewish deli, or getting a slice to go from Famous Original Ray’s Pizza. Visiting Philadelphia? You have to try a real cheesesteak sandwich and at least drive by the Liberty Bell. And Nashville, with its hot chicken, is no different.
NASHVILLE, TN
nowplayingnashville.com

Arnold's Country Kitchen

Arnold’s Country Kitchen was opened by Jack and Rose Arnold in Nashville, Tennessee in 1982. Since then, Jack and Rose’s children have continued serving Nashvillians and visitors. Arnold’s has been written up in publications such as Garden & Gun, Maxim, Southern Living, SAVEUR and Bon Apetit; as well...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue

As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Owl on Pumpkins Saturday, September 17, 4:00pm 1342 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN Imagine That Art Studio This fun fall painting is taking place this Saturday at 4:00pm! This class costs $25. The staff can’t wait to see you […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

New Kendra Scott line helps those hard of hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hearing loss affects millions of people, but what some may not know is that the cost of hearing aids can be pricey. News 2’s Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas has launched a non-profit dedicated to making the process of getting hearing tested and being fitted for a hearing aid easier.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

‘She was a super woman’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The people who worked alongside a TriStar Skyline Medical Center nurse remember her after she died in a car wreck Wednesday driving home from work. Nurses who knew Amber Brockett said she was a mom to them at Skyline. At home, she was also a mom to five kids.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Seniors Can Enjoy Half-Off Admission at Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is offering a special deal just for seniors. On Wednesday, September 21, Senior Day will feature half-priced admission for anyone 65 years old or older. The half-price deal will run during regular Zoo hours of 9:00am to 6:00pm. While the Zoo is asking all guests to purchase admission tickets in advance of their visit, seniors looking to take advantage of this half-price deal can purchase admission tickets when they arrive and the Zoo will admit them immediately.
NASHVILLE, TN
gcanews.com

Heritage Ball Patron Party

Debbie and Michael W. Smith hosted the Heritage Ball Patron Party at their lovely home, where President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation Bari Beasley announced the ball will be held Saturday, October 1 at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin. Also at the party, it was revealed Alma...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Fisk University Set to Offer DEI Course By C-Suite Executive, Nzinga Shaw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune)– These days, higher education is under a microscope. Rising costs and a continually shifting work climate have added further pressure on higher education to demonstrate and deliver a return on investment. Critics everywhere are questioning the traditional formula and the mounting student debt bubble casts...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Football Frenzy Live Sept. 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hard to believe that we are already at the halfway point of the Tennessee high school football season. Week 5 features several top region matchups, including the “Battle of the Woods” between Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School. Be sure to follow...
NASHVILLE, TN

