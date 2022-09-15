Read full article on original website
Neighbor to Neighbor Opens New Doors
Those who advance down the pathway towards the newly opened Cohen Center on 248 E Putnam Avenue will leave with more than just groceries – there, they will find also an immutable sense of community. The 6,400-square-foot building officially opened August 29 after nearly a decade of anticipation and...
The Rummage Room Celebrates 58 Years with Reopening
The inclement weather on Tuesday, September 6 posed no challenge to the classically beloved Rummage Room as undeterred locals and out-of-towners alike found their ways into the second-hand shop. The store had just reopened celebrating its 58th year serving Old Greenwich after being closed for a month of preparations. During...
GHS Students Recognized for PSAT/NMSQT ® Performance
Eleven Greenwich High School seniors have been recognized as 2023 National Merit ® Scholarship Program Semifinalists. These students will now have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring. The National Merit ® Scholarship...
Excitement of East Coast Open continues at Greenwich Polo Club
Last Sunday’s rainy weather did anything but deter the magic and excitement of the East Coast Open at the Greenwich Polo Club, as more than 5,000 spectators convened at this famous outdoor sports venue to cheer on high-goal polo’s most decorated and renowned athletes, all of who have been facing off against one another there over the past few weeks in hopes of clinching top honors at this illustrious annual 20-goal tournament.
Terell Stafford is featured guest at Greenwich Jazz Festival
The Greenwich Jazz Festival 2022, presented by BackCountry Jazz, welcomes special guest Terell Stafford on Sunday, September 18, 5:00-7:00pm. The concert is free and all are welcome, but reservations are required and are limited. To reserve tickets call: 203.561.3111 or email: jeanette@backcountryjazz.org. Venue location will be provided upon reservation. Concerts...
Op-Ed: The Moral and Ethical Dilemma of “Gotcha” Journalism
The recent video of the Cos Cob School assistant principal went viral, made national newscasts, and places our school system in an unfortunate light. There is widespread acknowledgement that Mr. Boland’s comments displayed a lack of judgement and do not reflect the values of our community or those that we expect from our school administrators. The discriminatory nature of his remarks is unacceptable to us all and the resulting anger is justified. However, just as important, and equally disturbing but lost in the focus on the content, is how this information was obtained in the first place.
Sound Beach Avenue Bridge Closure Announcement
The Sound Beach Avenue Bridge will be closed this Monday, September 19 from 7 AM to 5 PM due to bridge culvert installation work. Vehicles will be detoured to Harding Road and Forest Avenue. Please give yourself a little extra time when traveling, follow posted detour signage, and obey police...
Column: Online Real Estate Information and the Info Wars
Right now, there is a great information war going on on the Internet over real estate information and some of the sites are creating “alternative” information though often without the agendas that we see in the political arena. If you go out looking for information about your home or a home that you are interested in, you need to be careful that the “facts” you are getting are actually facts. The biggest offender of this inaccurate information is the biggest real estate website Zillow. Zillow has the lion share of searches, particularly when you include Trulia which they purchased a couple of years ago.
