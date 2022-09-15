Right now, there is a great information war going on on the Internet over real estate information and some of the sites are creating “alternative” information though often without the agendas that we see in the political arena. If you go out looking for information about your home or a home that you are interested in, you need to be careful that the “facts” you are getting are actually facts. The biggest offender of this inaccurate information is the biggest real estate website Zillow. Zillow has the lion share of searches, particularly when you include Trulia which they purchased a couple of years ago.

