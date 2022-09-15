ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Comments / 3

WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Franklin Co. crash along Rt. 619

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nolan Dean Young, 20 of Callaway, died at the scene of a Franklin Co. crash Friday evening along Route 619E. According to State Police, Young was driving a 1989 Toyota truck when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned before hitting a tree. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m., five miles east of Route 220.
CALLAWAY, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in Franklin Co. fatal crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, five miles east of Route 220. A Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on the road when it ran off the right side, overturned, and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Pittsylvania County, VA
Crime & Safety
Graham, NC
Crime & Safety
wakg.com

Police Chase Ends With Fatal Motorcycle Accident

A high speed motorcycle chase ended with a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday night. According to WSLS the pursuit started in Campbell County when a Virginia Police State Trooper attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR 600 for reckless driving. The pursuit continued into Pittsylvania County, where the driver...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck

State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Battleground Avenue reopens after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning crash left Battleground Avenue closed for hours. Repairs were complete, and the road was reopened around 8:30 p.m. According to Greensboro Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash damaged a utility pole at Battleground Avenue and Markland Drive. The road was closed in all directions while Duke Energy did repairs. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Infant, 2 adults killed in fiery car crash in Graham identified

GRAHAM, N.C. — An infant and two adults were killed Wednesday night in a fiery car crash in Graham. The Graham Police Department said the crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. on West Moore Street between the driver of a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet HHR. Police said one...
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue looking for information and leads about the death of a 21-year-old woman killed a year ago. Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Lindsey Shook was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Police also found a man with gunshot wounds, and have made no arrests.
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Two Pedestrians Injured in South Boston Hit-and-Run

A mother and daughter were walking on John Randolph Boulevard in South Boston on Tuesday night when were they struck by a vehicle, according to The Gazette-Virginian. The pedestrians were within 50 yards of the stop light on Hamilton Boulevard, when the vehicle turned right off of Hamilton Boulevard the driver ran off the road and hit the pedestrians. Police are still looking for the suspect.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA

