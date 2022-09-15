Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tip leads police arrest of Monroe County robbery suspect in Toledo, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio – Monroe County officials said Saturday that a man who robbed a credit union near the Ohio and Michigan border is in custody. According to officials, a 69-year-old man robbed a Monroe County Community Credit Union in Temperance and was given an undisclosed amount of money on Friday around 5:40 p.m.
13abc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo Thursday morning. Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Huron St. According to TPD, when crews arrived, they found the...
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
TPD: Man injured from gunshot wound Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were alerted to gunshots at a residence in the 400 block of Boston Place at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the central Toledo location after a "Shotspotter," an automated device that notifies police of gunfire in the area, identified a gunshot at a residence. According to a report, police also responded to a Sunoco gas station on Central and Cherry for a vehicle allegedly involved in the situation.
13abc.com
One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo on Thursday. The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Both entities are aiming to limit crime in specific Toledo neighborhoods.
62-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash On Oakville Waltz Road (Monroe County, MI)
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that claimed an Adrian man’s life on Wednesday night. At 11:42 p.m., the accident occurred on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Person shot Wednesday night in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was shot in the 900 block of Blum Street in central Toledo Wednesday night. According to the Toledo Fire Department, at least one person has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition is currently unknown. If you...
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department confirmed that one man was shot in Toledo on Wednesday night. According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around 10:30 p.m. They said one male was transported to an area hospital with injuries TPD later described as life-threatening.
Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.
13abc.com
TPD searching for suspects allegedly involved in theft from Costco
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for two suspects who are allegedly involved in a theft where thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from Costco last week. TPD responded to a theft call at the Costco located at 3405 W Central Ave. in Toledo. When police...
fox2detroit.com
18-year-old man wanted after murder at Inkster liquor store
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at an Inkster liquor store. Police allege that Allen Marion killed Elijah Steward, 19, at 25 Hour Liquor at 26017 Michigan Ave. on Aug. 6. Steward was shot as he walked out of the business around 11 p.m.
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision
(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
13abc.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office search for alleged suspect in Findlay shooting
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they describe as being “armed and should not be approached” following a shooting in Findlay. According to the sheriff’s office, Austin Wickman, 28, fired a handgun at someone in the 7000 block of County...
TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
wktn.com
Man Injured in Early Morning Crash in Findlay
A Findlay was injured in a crash that occurred at just before 12:30 this morning in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Alexander Nique lost control of his car while driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Broad Avenue. The car ended up off...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant home’s troubling foundation causing sink holes in North Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Becky Smith has lived in her Page Street home her entire life, and in recent years the home next door has been a problem. “It was beautiful. The whole neighborhood is beautiful. It was alive, kids playing. It was an awesome place to grow up in. It’s sad how it is now, it’s just sad,” said Smith.
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
13abc.com
Fostoria Police, Ottawa Co. Prosecutor’s Office receive violent crime prevention funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) – 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $8.2 million to help them prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the eighth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, $45.9 million has been...
