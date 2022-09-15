Read full article on original website
Mexico declares Otomi site first ancient monument in a decade
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An ancient Mexican site more than 1,000 years old has been declared the country's first archaeological zone in a decade, antiquities institute INAH announced on Tuesday, despite several years of steep budget cuts for archeological research.
Biden to rally world leaders against Russian attempts to annex Ukraine regions
Antony Blinken calls referendums plan a ‘sham’ and Moscow’s possible mobilisation of extra forces ‘a sign of Russian failure’ ahead of Biden speech
