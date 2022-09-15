Video: Florida judge to hear arguments Thursday over controversial new voting law A federal judge in Florida will hear arguments Thursday in a case over a controversial new voting law. (James Tutten, WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida will hear arguments Thursday in a case over a controversial new voting law.

It’s a law that states there can only be drop boxes at early voting sites, during early voting hours.

It also prevents groups from providing food and water to people waiting in line at polling places.

A chief U.S. district judge recently ruled that parts of the law were intended to discriminate against Black Floridians.

Channel 9 will monitor the appeal and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

