Hanover County, VA

Hanover County, VA
Hanover County, VA
WGMD Radio

Body Pulled from Caroline County Pond near Henderson

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has started a death investigation after a man’s body was pulled from Mudmill Pond in the area of River Bridge and Wolf Roads in Henderson. Police say the body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death and a positive identification. Deputies believe it is the man reported missing earlier this week. Anyone with information should contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTOP

Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm

The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter. The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

New security cameras installed throughout Henrico schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New security cameras are up and running at Henrico County Public Schools. This comes after the School Division requested $5.4 million from the county to upgrade safety protocols back in early July. Henrico Public Schools’ Chief of Operations Lenny Pritchard says this new technology can help...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

