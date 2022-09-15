Read full article on original website
Residents cautioned after rabid raccoon found in Hanover near Deer Run, Atlee Station Road
Exposures would have occurred in the days leading up to Sept. 10, and include bites, scratches, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, and/or mouth, or direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.
Well-water testing offered to Goochland and Powhatan residents
According to the Virginia Household Water Quality Program, the cost is a fraction of the price tag for a comparable analysis at a private commercial lab.
NBC12
Safety concern at Mechanicsville High School not credible, deputies say
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible safety concern at Mechanicsville High School. Earlier in the day, Principal Charles E. Stevens sent out a letter to families:. We have received several inquiries this morning regarding a possible safety concern at MHS that is circulating...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
2 killed after boats collide at 'dangerous spot' on Lake Chesdin
Two people were killed after two boats crashed on Lake Chesdin Saturday afternoon, according to officials with Virginia's Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
WGMD Radio
Body Pulled from Caroline County Pond near Henderson
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has started a death investigation after a man’s body was pulled from Mudmill Pond in the area of River Bridge and Wolf Roads in Henderson. Police say the body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death and a positive identification. Deputies believe it is the man reported missing earlier this week. Anyone with information should contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.
Henrico house fire burned firefighter, closed road
A house fire in Henrico closed part of a major road and sent a firefighter to the hospital with burns on Friday morning.
Crews recover two bodies, rescue two people from reported boat crash on Lake Chesdin
Virginia State Police and emergency dive teams are currently on the site of a reported boating accident in Dinwiddie County.
Manakin-Sabot man killed in Hanover crash
A man from Manakin-Sabot, Virginia, who crashed a box truck on a Hanover County road has died from injuries, authorities said.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visits Louisa schools, shedding light on education changes
Visiting Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) on Friday, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow spoke with 8News on new changes impacting the Commonwealth's education system and efforts in funding to heal education infrastructure.
Stafford student facing vandalism charges after breaking school bus window
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking charges for a student accused of throwing a water bottle at a school bus this week.
Student facing charges for throwing water bottles from Stafford Co. school bus, hitting another causing damage
STAFFORD, Va. — A student could be facing charges for allegedly throwing water bottles from a Stafford County School bus and damaging a passing school bus, according to deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Poplar Road, off of Highway 17, on Wednesday around 4:39 p.m....
Spotsylvania Sheriff asking for help finding missing man
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man they say has been missing for over a week.
WTOP
Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm
The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter. The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale...
foxrichmond.com
'It was just unbelievable': Neighbors react to string of shootings in Richmond, Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A string of gun violence in Central Virginia has left Shirley Chambers on edge. “It was just unbelievable,” Chambers said. Chambers, who lives along South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs, was inside her home Thursday afternoon when she heard at least 20 gunshots ring out.
NBC12
New security cameras installed throughout Henrico schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New security cameras are up and running at Henrico County Public Schools. This comes after the School Division requested $5.4 million from the county to upgrade safety protocols back in early July. Henrico Public Schools’ Chief of Operations Lenny Pritchard says this new technology can help...
Chesterfield Burger King charred from fire damage
A Chesterfield Burger King fast food restaurant has sustained significant damage after a mid-day fire.
Police Monitoring Iron Bridge Road After Three Deaths
Police Monitoring Iron Bridge Road After Three Deaths
VCU study finds ‘slumlords’ at root of community violence
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University has uncovered a link between 'slumlords' who fail to maintain the properties they rent out and higher levels of violence in Richmond communities.
