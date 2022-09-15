ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Colorado State at Washington State odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
 2 days ago
The Colorado State Rams (0-2) will square off with the Washington State Cougars (2-0) Saturday at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set to take place at 5 p.m. ET (PAC12 Network) Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Colorado State vs. Washington State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Rams have lost their first 2 games of the season by an average of 29.5 points. Colorado State finished with -10 rushing yards in its matchup with Middle Tennessee in Week 2 and it has yet to eclipse 250-plus total yards of offense in either of the first 2 weeks.

The Cougars have been able to escape with single-digit wins in their first 2 games of the season, including an upset over then-No. 18 Wisconsin in Week 2. Sophomore QB Cameron Ward has been solid for Washington State, throwing for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns while completing 61.8 percent of his passes to begin the 2022 season.

Colorado State at Washington State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 9:13 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Colorado State +550 (bet $100 to win $550) | Washington State -800 (bet $800 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Colorado State +16.5 (-110) | Washington State -16.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Colorado State at Washington State picks and predictions

Prediction

Washington State 34, Colorado State 10

Despite the lopsided odds in favor of Washington State in this game, I’ll PASS on the money line. The Cougars should be able to cruise to a victory at home, but the risk of taking them straight up isn’t worth the reward as you’d need to risk 8 times your potential return.

WASHINGTON STATE -16.5 (-110) is the play in this game. The Cougars should have a massive advantage in the trenches with Colorado State allowing an FBS-worst 16 sacks in their first 2 games of the season.

The Rams are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games. Meanwhile, the Cougars are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games against a team with a losing record.

Colorado State has certainly been surrendering a ton of points in the first 2 weeks of the season, but Washington State isn’t scoring points at a fast rate. UNDER 52.5 (-108) looks like the logical choice, especially with the Rams struggling to manufacture ways to put points on the scoreboard.

The Under is 5-0 in Colorado State’s last 5 non-conference games and it’s 4-0 in Washington State’s last 4 non-conference games.

