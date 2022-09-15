ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QS3a5_0hwX60MT00

The Pittsburgh Pirates (55-88) head to the Big Apple to face the New York Mets (89-55) Thursday in the opener of a 4-game set at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Pirates vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Mets lead 2-1

The Pirates completed a 4-game sweep over the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday and outscored them 23-8 in the process. They’re 6-4 over the last 10 but just 10-20 over the last 30 as they sit in the cellar of the NL Central.

The Mets were swept in a 3-game series by the Chicago Cubs to start the week. They have really had problems lately with the Atlanta Braves on their heels, just a half-game back in the NL East. The Mets are 4-6, 10-10 and 15-15 over the last 10, 20 and 30 games, respectively.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Pirates at Mets projected starters

RHP JT Brubaker vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco

Brubaker (3-11, 4.36 ERA) makes his 27th start. He has a 1.42 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 9.1 K/9 in 138 1/3 IP.

  • Last 3 starts: 5.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 8.0 K/9
  • 0-7 record on road but has a 3.88 ERA away from PNC Park vs. 4.88 at home

Carrasco (14-6, 3.80 ERA) makes his 26th start. He has a 1.30 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 8.8 K/9 in 135 IP.

  • Last start: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K in a road win at the Miami Marlins
  • 8-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 at home

Pirates at Mets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:24 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Pirates +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Mets -270 (bet $270 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Pirates +1.5 (-108) | Mets -1.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Pirates at Mets picks and predictions

Prediction

Mets 5, Pirates 3

The Mets find a way in this one, but there’s no chance we’re risking -270 on them. Brubaker is better than his numbers indicate, but he has given up at least 3 runs in his last 3 starts.

Let’s take the METS OVER 2.5 TOTAL RUNS FIRST 5 INNINGS (-104).

These teams met for a 3-game series across 2 days a little over a week ago. None of the games were competitive with the Mets winning 5-1 and 10-0, and the Pirates winning the opener 8-2. This is a “get-right” game for New York.

The METS -1.5 (-112) is well within our ballpark.

The Pirates are 5-4-1 O/U over the last 10 games, and the Mets are 6-4. Two of the 3 previous games went well over this total. The wind is blowing in from left-center field at 7 mph, but that shouldn’t affect right-handed-hitting slugger 1B Pete Alonso.

LEAN OVER 7.5 (-107).

Want action on this game or any other MLB contests? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Ryan Dodson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Judge crushed home run No. 60 to kickstart Yankees' stunning ninth-inning rally

It’s only a matter of time before Aaron Judge breaks the AL single-season home run record, at this point. On Tuesday, Judge cracked the 60-home run mark — tying Babe Ruth’s tally from 1927 and putting him two behind Roger Maris for the title — on a monster blast to left field. With the New York Yankees trailing 8-4 in the bottom of the ninth to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge got the rally started with this solo shot deep into the night.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL schedule rankings for Week 3

Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers ... and the rest of the games (USAT) It isn't difficult to figure out the hottest game on the Week 3 slate: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. What else is cooking in the third week of the NFL season? Let's take a look...16. Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) If you have something else to do during this game, do it. No one cares about Lovie Smith facing a team he once coached.15. Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports) This game is, um,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are my NWSL team’s playoff chances? Your guide to the last two weeks of the season

There are less than two weeks left in the NWSL regular season, and yet no team has clinched a playoff spot. Only three teams are officially out of the running, and the prospect of a truly bonkers final table — we promise, there is a possible scenario detailed below that is a true mind-melter — is still very much looming over proceedings. Here, then, is Pro Soccer Wire‘s breakdown of every team’s situation heading into the last 12 days of the season. Eliminated: NJ/NY Gotham FC, Racing Louisville, Washington SpiritFor Gotham and Louisville fans...look, we're sorry to have to keep doing this. For...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Griffin, III shares college football top-7 rankings

2011 Heisman Trophy winner and Baylor legend Robert Griffin, III was the NFL’s Rookie of the Year in 2012 and spent time in the league through 2020 as he played for the Washington, Cleveland, and Baltimore franchises. Since taking his final snap in the pandemic year of 2020, Griffin has joined ESPN where he works as an analyst for both the NFL and college football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy