Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildingsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
SGF area schools named National Blue Ribbon schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Out of the eight Missouri schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools, three are in southwest Missouri. Springfield’s Immaculate Conception School, Nixa High School, and Webb City’s Eugene Field Elementary School were all given the honor. The United States Department of Education has given the award every year since 1982. This year, […]
City of Joplin conducts housing study
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Family gifts written legacy to schoolhouse preservation
The family of an influential member in Branson’s history is sharing his own words to help preserve a piece of Ozarks history. Author Randy Pace, a descendant of the Meadows family of Taney County, with the help of his cousins have put together a book of stories written by his grandfather, Christopher (Chris) Columbus Meadows. The book sales will benefit the Meadows School house preservation and restoration. The book entitled, “Ozark Life as told by Chris Meadows,” brings the history of the area to life through the eyes of someone who himself is a piece of the fabric of the Ozarks.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
sgfcitizen.org
Trish Chrisman: ‘She saved my behind I can’t tell you how many times’
In more than a half-century at her front-office post, Trish Chrisman saw some 20,000 students pass through Parkview High School — and she never seemed to forget any of their faces or names. Now, since her September death at age 86, the word most used to describe her is...
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
Stop at a gas station leads to $100K lottery win in Springfield
“You never, ever think that anything like that is going to happen to you,” the winner said in the news release.
Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On
NOTE: This is an all-day event. Food trucks and Bounce Houses continue while bands play from noon until dark. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug...
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector.” — City of Joplin.
Local food bank faces adversity with supply chain issues
As we inch towards the fall season, many people look ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday. But Thanksgiving turkeys might be hard to come by this year due to supply cost issues and inflation.
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
Branson scam tells people they have a warrant
Branson Police are urging people not to fall for scam calls telling people they are in trouble with the law and trying to trick them into paying money.
KYTV
Cox Medical Center Branson promotes “Meds-to Beds” program for patients
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson is promoting a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes. The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.
Ozarks First.com
Fall Events at the Branson Landing
The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Liberty Utilities denies billing error as families face shut-off notices
As Liberty Utilities customers cut back on electric and water usage, they say their bills have only multiplied under the utility monopoly.
Longer trains lead to delays in ambulance response
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Just before the pandemic, the nation’s railroads laid off tens of thousands of people to save money, cutting 30% of their workforces. On top of that, the big carriers have been looking at cutting the remaining train crew numbers in half to only one person on the whole train. There is even […]
ksgf.com
Latest On Drought In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
KYTV
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
Freeman Health System begins work on new office building
JOPLIN, Mo – Freeman Health System began construction on a new office building. The $10M project will feature 3 stories and more than 30,000 square feet of space. Officials say it will offer patients convenient access to dermatology services, general surgery, pain management, and urology. The new building will...
