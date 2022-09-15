ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

SGF area schools named National Blue Ribbon schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Out of the eight Missouri schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools, three are in southwest Missouri. Springfield’s Immaculate Conception School, Nixa High School, and Webb City’s Eugene Field Elementary School were all given the honor. The United States Department of Education has given the award every year since 1982. This year, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

City of Joplin conducts housing study

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
JOPLIN, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Family gifts written legacy to schoolhouse preservation

The family of an influential member in Branson’s history is sharing his own words to help preserve a piece of Ozarks history. Author Randy Pace, a descendant of the Meadows family of Taney County, with the help of his cousins have put together a book of stories written by his grandfather, Christopher (Chris) Columbus Meadows. The book sales will benefit the Meadows School house preservation and restoration. The book entitled, “Ozark Life as told by Chris Meadows,” brings the history of the area to life through the eyes of someone who himself is a piece of the fabric of the Ozarks.
BRANSON, MO
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)

You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Republic, MO
Government
City
Republic, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Republic, MO
Education
City
Ozark, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seesaw#K12#The Ozark School District#The Seesaw Community
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad

JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector.” — City of Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Cox Medical Center Branson promotes “Meds-to Beds” program for patients

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson is promoting a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes. The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.
Ozarks First.com

Fall Events at the Branson Landing

The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Longer trains lead to delays in ambulance response

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Just before the pandemic, the nation’s railroads laid off tens of thousands of people to save money, cutting 30% of their workforces. On top of that, the big carriers have been looking at cutting the remaining train crew numbers in half to only one person on the whole train. There is even […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Latest On Drought In The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy